Why did Kai Cenat and girlfriend Gigi Alayah break up? NBA YoungBoy cheating rumors surface

Streamer Kai Cenat, 23, confirmed in an X post on Saturday, December 27, that he has broken up with his girlfriend Gabrielle Gigi Alayah. After his post surfaced, several unconfirmed social media posts began claiming that the split happened because Alayah cheated on him. Why did Kai Cenat and girlfriend Gabrielle Gigi Alayah break up? NBA YoungBoy cheating rumors surface(kaicenat/Instagram, gabriellealayah/Instagram)

“I’m single I will never be in another relationship again,” Cenat wrote on X.

Cheating allegations surface

Several posts on X began claiming that Alayah cheated on Cenat, with some claiming she cheated on him with NBA Youngboy. However, these claims are unconfirmed and HindustanTimes.com could not independently verify them.

“Kai Cenat broke up with his girlfriend Gigi after finding out she was cheating on him with NBA Youngboy,” an X post reads. “Kai cenat just announced that he is single, he and his girlfriend Gigi are no longer together after she cheated on him with NBA Young Boy,” wrote another. One post reads, “Kai Cenat and his girlfriend "Gigi" have broken up after she allegedly cheated on him”.

Read More | What happened to Wizard Liz? Pregnant YouTuber accuses fiancé Landon Nickerson of cheating, breaks off engagement

“Allegedly Kai Cenat’s ex-girlfriend Gabrielle Alayah cheated on Kai after she didn’t receive the pink G-Wagon she asked him for Christmas,” an Xpost claimed, while another another said, “Kai Cenat ended his relationship with Gigi after discovering her alleged infidelity with NBA Youngboy.”

Gabrielle Gigi Alayah responds

Alayah responded to the cheating rumors in an Instagram story, dismissing them.

Read More | Coldplay to blame for Andy Byron kiss cam scandal? Netizens open up about rule breakers' 'common tactic'

"I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about off a FAKE twitter post is insane. I've never cheated on you, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else pls," wrote Alayah.

Gabrielle Gigi Alayah denied the cheating allegations (gabriellealayah/Instagram)

Cenat confirmed during a livestream in December last year that he was dating Ayalah. "I glow a little bit more," he told fellow AMP member Fanum. "It's good. It's peaceful."

Talking about the "perks" of being in a relationship, Cenat said, "You have somebody to personally, whenever throughout the day, turn to about any situation there is possible. Honest thoughts, honest opinions, keeping it real 100 percent."

"For the first time in my life, besides my family, I felt a human form of purpose," he added.