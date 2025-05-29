YouTuber Wizard Liz, real name Lize Dzjabraliova, has been trending after she accused her boyfriend, Landon Nickerson, of cheating on her. She has also called off her engagement with Nickerson. Liz was reportedly four months pregnant when she found out that Nickerson was allegedly cheating on her. What happened to Wizard Liz? Pregnant YouTuber accuses fiancé Landon Nickerson of cheating, breaks off engagement (thewizardliz/Instagram)

How did Wizard Liz find out about Landon Nickerson cheating on her?

Liz recently took to Instagram to share that she broke off her engagement after she found out Nickerson had a secret Snapchat account to message another woman. The truth apparently came out after the woman reached out to Liz's friend. Liz said that her fiance was with her in London, making promises and expressing his love for her, just a few days before she learned about the cheating.

Liz wrote on Instagram,"I will never ever create a fake narrative for social media. I will not preach something and will not take the advice myself. Landon decided to make a Snapchat account and reach out to a girl to meet up. He was just with me in London and wrote a whole book about how much he loves me. Anyway, the girl reached out to me to my friend today and showed us the evidence."

Liz revealed that Nickerson told the other girl that his relationship with Liz was “fake.” “He called the relationship fake—meanwhile, my cats are with him in Dallas, all my stuff is there in our apartment, and oh—I’m four months pregnant. He says he is incredibly sorry, but honestly I feel like I didn’t know him at all. I feel stupid for ignoring the signs and dreams I had that I even told him about and he told me I was crazy (listen to you intuition women).”

She added, “Men want to lead the world but can't even control their lust. It's weak. A man who can't control his lust will never be able to lead. I'm absolutely heartbroken and shocked. My haters can celebrate, haha so funny I will always have the last laugh tho. He lost everything, and I gained everything. Thank God."

Liz said in a follow-up story that she would like to sell her engagement ring for about $100K. The influencer, who often makes content related to self-development and mental health, also requested her followers not to send hate to Nickerson. “Please don't send Landon hate. I still feel somehow responsible for his feelings even though he was definitely not thinking about me or our child when deciding to make a Snapchat account yesterday,” she wrote, adding that she was “blindsided and shocked,” and that the situation is like a “bad dream.”