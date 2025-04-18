Bloody knuckles, cheating scandals and motel busts: Khloé Kardashian gets real about her cheating scandals

In what might be one of the most unfiltered podcast moments of 2025, Khloé Kardashian just took the hot seat on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, and let’s just say… nothing was off-limits. From motels at 3 a.m. to cowboy parties with bloody knuckles, to the infamous Tristan Thompson saga — this episode was basically The Kardashians meets true crime docuseries. Known for being the most real and resilient of the Kardashian bunch (we said what we said), Khloé peeled back the layers and gave us an emotional, gritty, and sometimes downright jaw-dropping account of the wild ride she’s been on. Khloé Kardashian gets real

Khloé + Lamar: Sex tapes and motel showdowns

First up: NBA player Lamar Odom. Khloé revisited the rollercoaster that was their marriage (2009–2016), including that sex tape she casually mentioned back in 2016. When asked about it again on the pod, she laughed, “Maybe I do, I don’t even remember that. If I said that, then maybe. A lot happens every year… I think it’s all coming back to me. I’m sure it was something we just did for ourselves, not to sell to somebody.”

But the real soap opera moment came when she told the story of finding Lamar at a motel in the middle of the night. “I was young, like maybe 26,” she said. “I saw in the window that him and this girl were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that. I knocked on the door, they answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic.”

Oh, and in true Khloé fashion? She showed up to Kourtney Kardashian's daughter's cowboy-themed birthday party the next day with bloody knuckles. “I just had bandanas wrapped around [my hand], I was on theme. I acted as if nothing ever happened, and I don’t think I ever said a thing.”

The Tristan scandal: Fool me once…

Now to the Tristan Thompson chronicles — a saga that’s had more plot twists than a daytime soap. Khloé re-iterated that Kim was the first to find out about Tristan cheating — both times. “Kim has known about the cheating—I think both of the cheating stuff — I think Kim found out first,” she said. “Which is crazy.” In fact, the first scandal broke literally while Kim was sitting down to film interviews for the original Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “We just happened to be filming all the f--king time,” Khloé added. Talk about timing.

The heartbreak, though, went deeper than just romantic betrayal. “I think the worst part of that experience was how much I let down my younger sisters,” she said. “I remember they were like, ‘He’s going to do this again, don’t stay with him.’ I don’t know exactly what was said, but I just remember the disappointment in them.”

The most painful moment? The first cheating scandal went public just two days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in 2018. While they gave things another shot, Khloé admitted she was never fully at ease. “I never could fully trust him, or I never felt safe around him again. There was something that I pushed to the side, and I don’t know why.” Then came scandal number two: the now-infamous kiss with Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019. “Maybe the second one hurt more because I lived with it for so much longer,” she said. “Maybe I’ve had more shame with the second scandal because I sort of knew it was going to happen again.”

Looking back at her decision, the 40-year-old, who welcomed son Tatum with Tristan in 2022, admitted that she “buried my head in the sand” with the first scandal. “I just wanted to have this bliss that I always dream of and have a brand new baby and have the daddy here,” she explained. “When you’ve never been in that position, it's really easy to judge and to say things.” But as the final chapter closed — when Tristan fathered another child during their surrogacy journey — Khloe said goodbye for good.

If this episode proved anything, it’s that Khloé’s era of raw honesty is here, and she’s not sugarcoating a single second of it. We love a brave mama!