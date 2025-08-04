Why was Duke Dennis arrested? Charges against the streamer explained as video surfaces

Popular content creator, Duke Dennis, was arrested on Saturday, at a shopping mall in San Antonio. Videos of his arrest have gone viral online. It remains unclear if Duke Dennis was arrested due to activities linked to AMP, the streaming group. (Instagram/dukedennis)

The clip shows Dennis, of streaming group AMP, handcuffed and seated on the floor of a mall, surrounded by cops.

There has been a flurry of reactions on social media, with some expressing concern for the 31-year-old, while others have tried to inject some levity into the moment. “How do you get arrested for childhood nostalgia,” one asked.

So, what are the charges Duke Dennis is facing, and why was he arrested?

Duke Dennis reason for arrest explained

Dennis was reportedly arrested for playing hide-and-seek in the mall with AMP collaborator Kai Cenat. In the video of Dennis' arrest, many spotted Cenat watching from an upper level and recording the incident on his phone.

What are the charges against Duke Dennis

Dennis has been charged with criminal trespassing and evading arrest by the San Antonio Police.

Under Section 30.05 of the Texas Criminal Code, a person is guilty of criminal trespass if they enter or stay on another person’s property without consent to enter or if they were asked to leave the property. A trespass may occur on either “residential land, agricultural land, a recreational vehicle park, a building, or an aircraft or other vehicle.” Criminal trespass is classified as a misdemeanor offense.

Under Section 38.04 of the Texas Penal Code, a person is guilty of evading by intentionally fleeing from a federal or state law enforcement agent who is trying to effect a lawful arrest to detain them. This charge can be either a felony or a misdemeanor crime.

It remains unknown if Dennis' arrest is connected to AMP's activities. The group is known for broadcasting daily streams, hosting public events, and producing content across San Antonio.