This may be the greatest game of hide-and-seek you’ve seen in a while. Watch

We won’t ask you to guess who wins because everyone’s a winner in this game.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:58 IST
“Kids getting beaten at their own game,” that’s how the video has been captioned on Reddit.
Who hasn’t played hide-and-seek growing up? Well, a veteran hide-and-seeker or not, you’re bound to appreciate this game of the sport given its high cuteness level!

This 35-second-long video has been around the Internet for a while but has resurfaced in popularity due to its recent share on Reddit. Captioned, “Kids getting beaten at their own game,” the video starts with two children hiding under an empty inflatable pool. The cameraperson, probably the children’s mother, tells a black dog to go find them. No fool of a doggo, the canine quickly rushes towards the hiding spot and pokes its snout under it.

Overwhelmed with the excitement of actually winning the hide-and-seek game, the pooch starts running around the backyard with the pool on its head, with the children hot on its trail. It almost looks like the pool is haunted, just zooming around the garden by itself since the canine is out of sight, hiding underneath it. The cameraperson is heard laughing behind the device as the children chase after and then jump onto the empty pool. This finally leads to the doggo coming out from under it.

This post currently has almost 75,000 upvotes and nearly 1000 comments.

Kids getting beaten at their own game. from r/funny

Here is how Redditors reacted to the high hilarity level of this clip. An individual wrote, “Labs are the fun drunk uncles of the dog world”. While another said, “That gave me a good laugh”.

“Oh, man quarantine would be so much more fun with a yard, a dog, and a family,” read a comment and isn’t that true! A fun energetic doggo like that is bound to make any type of home stay fun. What are your thoughts on this energised pup?

india-news