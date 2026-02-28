February planetary parade 2026: A US astrologer explains how the 6 planet parade is going to impact zodiac signs

To witness the rare planetary parade on February 28, 2026, one needs to be looking in the western horizon with no obstructions and clear sky, with the naked eye. This planet parade will also be seen through electronic gadgets like smartphones and DSLRs, says award-winning astrophotographer Josh Dury to BBC News.

February is ending with a rare celestial event happening in the evening sky. This celestial event is termed the Planet Parade , where all six planets will be aligned in the sky on February 28, 2026.

Countries in the Northern Hemisphere will witness the planet parade at their local times, NASA confirms on x . However, this rare 6-planet alignment can have an astrological impact on each zodiac sign. American astrologer and author of NYC, Lisa Stardust , explains to Today.com how this rare 6-planet alignment will be affecting the zodiac signs in their different aspects of life.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2026 Predictions: Gird Your Loins, zodiacs, warns a renowned USA Astrologer

Planet of Parade 2026 impact on zodiac signs Aries: Today's planetary parade, you feel the need to step back from people you care about, not out of distance, but to understand yourself better. Taking a little emotional space will help you figure out what you truly want from your friendships and how you want to show up in them. Once your mind is clear, your relationships will naturally feel more balanced.

Taurus: According to Lisa Stardust, “Now is the time to relish in abundance and feel good about the wealth that you’ve acquired”.

Today's planetary parade offers a moment to appreciate your progress, especially in terms of wealth and comfort. Indulge yourself without guilt and celebrate with people who genuinely support you. Doing so will bring a deep sense of satisfaction and inner peace.

Gemini: With today's planetary alignment, things may feel slow right now, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t working. Patience is key, stressing won’t speed up the process. Trust that the effort you’ve already put in will pay off soon, even if results take a little longer to appear.

Cancer: The Planet of Parade will bring strong motivation to succeed, especially in your career. While ambition is good, let it not delay your important paperwork or agreements. A careful second look or outside advice can protect you from future stress.

Leo: A new opportunity or flirtatious energy could appear with this 6 rare planetary alignement, but caution is also advised. This situation may simply boost confidence rather than offer something lasting, so thoughtful choices are important.

Virgo: According to Lisa Stardust, Virgo is focused on doing what feels morally and emotionally right in relationships. Standing your ground may be necessary, even if it feels uncomfortable. This energy can also point toward a stronger commitment or deeper connection with someone already important in your life.

Libra: You may need stronger boundaries at this time. Outside opinions and gossip can create unnecessary noise. Trust your own judgment and avoid sharing personal matters too freely. You’re being reminded that your life choices are yours alone.