Mercury Retrograde 2026 Predictions: Gird Your Loins, zodiacs, warns a renowned USA Astrologer
It is time for zodiacs to gird their loins, as the first Mercury retrograde of 2026 is arriving on February 26.
The Mercury retrograde of 2026 begins on February 26, and the New York Times best-selling author and astrologer, Chani Nicholas, has a lot to share about the impacts of the first Mercury retrograde of 2026.
Mercury is the planet that rules communication, thinking, planning, and daily movement. When the planet goes retrograde, it appears to move backwards in the sky. And astrologically, this retrograde often shows up as delays, mixed messages, missed details, and old conversations returning.
As Chani explains in the video, this period asks us to pause rather than push forward. She reminds viewers that Mercury retrograde is not here to punish us. It is here to get our attention.
At one point, she stresses the importance of slowing down, saying this is a moment to notice what keeps coming back rather than forcing new outcomes. In her words, it is about letting things reveal themselves instead of demanding quick answers.
During this phase, communication can feel blurry. Messages may be misunderstood. Plans may need revision. Chani points out that clarity does not come from rushing right now. It comes from sitting with uncertainty and giving yourself time to process.
She also highlights that Pisces energy can make boundaries feel weak. You might absorb other people’s emotions or feel overwhelmed by information. Chani gently warns that this is a good time to protect your energy and not assume everything you hear is the full truth.
Another key theme she shares is reflection. According to her, Mercury retrograde often brings back old stories, old thoughts, or unfinished business, so we can finally deal with them properly. If something from the past resurfaces, it is not random. It is asking for closure or a new understanding.
Chani also encourages people to be kinder to themselves during this time. Mistakes may happen. Delays may test patience. But she reminds us that rest, reflection, and softness are productive too, even if they do not look like progress.
The best way to move through this retrograde is to double check messages, give conversations extra care, avoid rushing big decisions, and listen to your intuition. Pisces teaches through feeling, not force. So yes, gird your loins if you must. But more importantly, slow your pace. Mercury retrograde in Pisces is less about fixing everything and more about noticing what needs your attention.
