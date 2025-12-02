Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif’s dates for Jee Le Zaraa are sorted, says Farhan Akhtar: ‘We’ll start soon’

Back in 2021, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar gave the internet exciting news when he announced Jee Le Zaraa. The highlight? An all-female led star cast featuring three of the biggest stars of our country — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Revealing the story behind how they came together, PeeCee had shared, “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!” Sadly, the film never took off due to date issues. But 4 years later, Farhan has now confirmed that Jee Le Zaraa is happening.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are finally coming together for Jee Le Zaraa