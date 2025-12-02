Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif’s dates for Jee Le Zaraa are sorted, says Farhan Akhtar: ‘We’ll start soon’
Farhan Akhtar has shared an important update about Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa
Back in 2021, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar gave the internet exciting news when he announced Jee Le Zaraa. The highlight? An all-female led star cast featuring three of the biggest stars of our country — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Revealing the story behind how they came together, PeeCee had shared, “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!” Sadly, the film never took off due to date issues. But 4 years later, Farhan has now confirmed that Jee Le Zaraa is happening.
Recently in a chat with YouTuber Samdish, Farhan Akhtar shared how Jee Le Zaraa kept getting delayed after the team made the announcement. As a result, the filmmaker kept saying no to acting opportunities, as he wanted to focus on directing Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s film. Farhan shared that it was a stressful period, which led to personal insecurities, but he was not ready to move on from the film. This interview left fans wondering if Jee Le Zaraa was shelved for good. But now in a new chat with Deccan Chronicle, Farhan has confirmed, “To be honest, it was traumatic trying to get the actors’ dates. But we’ve sorted all that out. We’ll start soon.”
Yes, you read that right! After countless rumours about the film — reports of Priyanka walking out after welcoming daughter Malti Marie into the world, Anushka Sharma being approached for her role, Katrina exiting the project — Jee Le Zaraa will finally go on floors soon with the original planned cast. A lot has changed over the last few years. For instance, after Priyanka, Katrina and Alia also became mothers. But our excitement for Jee Le Zaraa continues to be the same. We wish the team all the best as fans eagerly wait for another update.