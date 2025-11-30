Priyanka Chopra flaunts daughter Malti's singing skills, enjoys wholesome Thanksgiving with Nick Jonas and family. Watch

After weeks of a packed work schedule, actor Priyanka Chopra is finally back home in Los Angeles to soak in precious family time and celebrate Thanksgiving with her loved ones. The actor took to social media to share glimpse into her fun-filled yet cosy time with family, and it's all things cute. Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her Thanksgiving celebration with family.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's cosy Thanksgiving celebration

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share glimpses of her fun-filled Thanksgiving celebration and cosy family moments with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. The first few pictures showed Priyanka and Nick spending quality time with Malti, while the next set captured the little one enjoying playtime with her friends. Priyanka also shared a short video without revealing Malti’s face but proudly showcased her singing skills. In another clip, Malti was seen writing her name on the floor with chalk, while one picture showed her whipping cream with enthusiasm.

In one of the photos, Priyanka was seen performing a pooja with her mother, daughter and Nick, while another showed her seated at a long table celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends. The celebrations did not stop there, as the family also enjoyed a game of darts. Priyanka looked elated in a video where she was seen dancing with joy after hitting the bull’s eye.

Sharing the pictures and videos, she also penned a heartfelt note, which read, “Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me. This Thanksgiving, I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes.”

She added, “I’m so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier. After spending so long away from home, I’m just reminding myself that one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude ❤️🙏🏽👌 Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. Sound on.”

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work

Priyanka is all set to make her much-anticipated comeback to Indian cinema with SSMB 29, now officially titled Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist. The teaser hinted at a time-travel theme, and Rajamouli has confirmed that Mahesh Babu will be seen as Lord Rama in one of the sequences. The film is currently under production and is scheduled for release in 2027.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has the action drama The Bluff in the pipeline. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison, and is scheduled to release in 2026. She also has the Citadel series backed by the Russo Brothers in the pipeline.