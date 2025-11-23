Proud Priyanka Chopra applauds hubby Nick Jonas, brother-in-laws Kevin and Joe Jonas for New Jersey Hall of Fame honour

Singers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas recently walked the red carpet at the 17th Annual Induction Ceremony of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Priyanka Chopra was elated to see the three brothers’ hard work finally paying off and penned a congratulatory message for them on social media. Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for their New Jersey Walk of Fame honour.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates the Jonas Brothers

On November 21, the Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Joe, and Nick — were officially inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. This honour places them among other New Jersey legends in the entertainment industry, highlighting their significant contributions to music and pop culture. The recognition stands as one of the highest civilian honours bestowed by the state, celebrating icons across arts, entertainment, sports, science and public service.

On Saturday, Priyanka shared a video of the Jonas Brothers from their childhood to their recent honour. The video charted the brothers’ journey from their early years through their teens to adulthood, ending with clips of each of them giving a speech at the Induction Ceremony. Sharing the video, Priyanka applauded their hard work and congratulated them on the achievement.

She wrote, “These men have come a long way. So proud @nickjonas. Wish I was with you last night. You all have worked so hard to be here. Congratulations 🍾❤️ @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas.” Nick reacted with a red heart emoji. Fans also shared their excitement over the Jonas Brothers receiving the honour.

One fan commented, “They deserve it 🤎 so humble and talented.” Another wrote, “After my mum passed away, I went to a Jonas Brothers concert. I hadn’t stepped outside my house in maybe six months. It was so healing for me. I cried and danced all my pain away for the night. Thank you, Boys.” Another added, “They are so amazing and deserve everything and more.”

Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Indian cinema

Priyanka is set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29, now titled Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role as Rudhra. Priyanka plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the main antagonist, Kumbha. The teaser hints at a time-travel narrative with a connection to the Ramayana. At the teaser launch event, SS Rajamouli confirmed that Mahesh Babu will be seen as Lord Rama in one of the sequences, creating huge buzz around the film. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on Sankranthi 2027.