Priyanka Chopra says Dharmendra had ‘no godfather’ yet managed to make a permanent mark in a ‘tough industry’

Bollywood icon Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. The actor was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week and has been recuperating at home. Tributes and condolences from several stars followed quickly, as many called his death the ‘end of an era.’ Actor Priyanka Chopra has now shared a heartfelt tribute to the late star, sharing how kind and welcoming he and the Deol family were to her when she started out in the Hindi film industry. (Also read: Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates: Film event postponed; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh arrive for last rites) Priyanka Chopra called Dharmendra a 'magnetic' presence on screen.

Priyanka's tribute for Dharmendra

Priyanka shared a throwback picture of her with Dharmendra from an award function, and began in the caption: “In the year 2001, my first signing amount in the movies came from Vijayta Films. One of the first Hindi movies I ever shot was under his banner, with his eldest son. Him and his family, made me feel welcome in the industry, at a time when no one knew me.”

She added, “Very few people are capable of that kind of warmth and grace, towards a complete newcomer, who didn’t know anyone in Mumbai. I have known the Deol family since the beginning of my career. I’ve worked in multiple movies with Sunny and Bobby. This feels personal, and I know I share that feeling with many others in the world.”

‘He filled up a frame with his smile and charisma like only he could’

The note further read, “Some people leave behind films, some leave behind feelings. He has left us with both. His presence was magnetic. He filled up a frame with his smile and charisma like only he could. This is a big loss for cinema, but his legacy is permanent. As I type this note on a film set, in between shots, I think about how so many of us will always be inspired by him. Hailing from a small town with no Godfather and big dreams.. he made a permanent mark in a tough industry.. and he carried his family along.”

She concluded by saying, “A true blue Hindi film Hero. Rest in paradise, Dharamji. My condolences to the entire Deol family. Om Shanti.”

In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.

He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama 'Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda.