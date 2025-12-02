Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra his ‘dream girl’, flaunts being married to her for 7 years in cute anniversary post

Singer Nick Jonas has never shied away from expressing his love for his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, publicly. The couple is often seen sharing their romantic moments and cheering each other on on social media. Once again, Nick has shared a sweet post flaunting his love for Priyanka and celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

Nick Jonas' cute anniversary post for Priyanka Chopra

On Tuesday, Nick took to Instagram and shared a picture of Priyanka lying poolside in a red bikini, soaking up the sun. Along with the picture, the singer celebrated being married to Priyanka and sent her a sweet anniversary wish. He wrote, “7 years married to my dream girl.”

Nick Jonas' anniversary post for Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka and Nick never shy away from showing their love for each other on social media. Priyanka is often seen sharing romantic pictures with Nick on Instagram from their vacations together. They are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood and are often seen setting couple goals for their fans. Recently, Nick was in awe of Priyanka’s stunning look at the Varanasi title and teaser launch event and heaped praise on her on social media. Priyanka was also seen expressing her excitement for Nick’s upcoming solo music album, titled Sunday Best, which is set to release in February 2026.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story

Nick and Priyanka’s love story began in 2016 when the singer famously messaged her on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” This was followed by the two meeting at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in 2017. Their romance took off soon after, and by July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka in Crete, Greece. The couple tied the knot later that year, in December, in dreamy wedding ceremonies — both Hindu and Christian — at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 through surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ upcoming work

Nick will soon be busy again with the Jonas Brothers’ Your Hometown tour. He will be performing in Wichita, Kansas, on December 3, followed by shows in Fort Worth, New Orleans, Hamilton (Ontario), Montreal, and Manchester, among other cities. The tour will conclude on December 22 with a show in Brooklyn, New York.

Priyanka Chopra will be making her comeback to Indian cinema in 2027 with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The actor will be essaying the role of Mandakini in the film alongside Mahesh Babu, who plays Rudhra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Kumbha, the antagonist. The film is currently under production, and the teaser has fans speculating that it revolves around time travel. Rajamouli has also confirmed that Mahesh Babu will be seen as Lord Rama in one of the film’s sequences, adding to the excitement.

Apart from this, she also has an action drama titled The Bluff, which is expected to release in 2026, and the Russo Brothers’ spy action thriller series Citadel in the pipeline.