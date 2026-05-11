Constantly multitasking and exhausted? Therapist reveals 5 practices for mothers to prevent burnout

Mothers shoulder an enormous amount of responsibility daily. On almost every front, they are constantly multitasking. But this persistent state of always being ‘available,’ whether it is waking up early to prepare tiffins for children, managing a lot of household chores, on the work front negotiating deals with clients or leading meetings, leaves mothers constantly in a state of high overstimulation.



ALSO READ: Feeling stressed? 5 types of calming music you need to put on your playlist Maternal mental health is important and a few essential habits help to ground them amidst the chaos of daily management of family and work. (Picture credit: Freepik)

They continue to persevere and push through stress, exhaustion and emotional fatigue until it eventually crosses a threshold where their mental and emotional well-being starts getting adversely affected, then it begins to take a massive toll. But much of this burnout is normalised as maternal behaviour. This leads women to take their own mental health for granted. For this reason, it is high time mothers make some time out for themselves and follow a few rituals to unwind and de-stress.

We asked an expert to point out some practices that mothers can follow. Archana Singhal, counsellor and family therapist and founder of Mindwell Counsel, shared with HT Lifestyle some easy and practical habits mothers can incorporate into their daily routines to better manage stress and support their mental well-being.

“Over time, a person may experience emotional fatigue, anxiety, irritation, or burnout from feeling like they must do everything 'right' and from being constantly exposed to digital devices, leaving no time to unwind,” she explained the consequences of enduring and suppressing stress. There is very little time for respite, so mothers need to intentionally create a space and a routine through which they can de-stress.



What are these practices that benefit maternal mental wellness?

Archana shared a brief guide, covering 4 key practices: