FOMO, filtered lives and emotional fatigue: Expert explains the hidden mental load of curating a ‘perfect’ life online

In today’s digital age, social media has become deeply woven into everyday life, shaping not only how people connect but also how they perceive themselves and others. While these platforms initially encouraged authentic sharing and connection, experts believe the growing pressure to maintain a visually perfect online image is creating a significant mental and emotional burden. (Also read: Mother’s Day special: Understanding the hidden ‘mental load’ mothers carry every single day ) Pressure of curated online lives leads to emotional distress, warns expert. (Freepik) Understanding the pressure of curating a “perfect” life online In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaishaly Bharambe, MBBS, MD, PhD-Anatomy, counsellor, medical educator, and founder of VB Anatomy Academy, explained how social media has gradually shifted from a space of authenticity to one driven by aesthetics and comparison. “Each one of us is given one life, one life in which we live, we learn, we stay healthy, we love, we form relationships, we age, and eventually die. But social media has created an alternative existence, one that is completely virtual,” she explains. According to her, the early phase of social media encouraged genuine sharing and helped people stay connected across distances without requiring constant direct communication.

Social media has evolved from genuine sharing to a focus on curated perfection, according to Dr. Bharambe. (Unsplash)

“This phase was rooted in authenticity. People shared their real lives, experiences and emotions, creating a positive sense of connection,” she says. However, she notes that over time, comparison slowly became central to the online experience. “The focus gradually shifted from authenticity to competition, my life versus yours. This gave rise to FOMO, the fear of missing out, where people constantly compare their realities with curated versions of others’ lives,” Dr Bharambe explains. How aesthetics began replacing authenticity Dr Bharambe points out that social media today often prioritises polished perfection over reality. “The aim is no longer to present life as it truly is, but to present it as visually perfect, curated and aesthetically appealing,” she says. She further explains that this shift has intensified because online aesthetics are now closely tied to income and influence. “For many influencers, curating an ideal lifestyle is no longer just personal expression, it is a profession and a source of livelihood,” she notes. This constant need to maintain an online persona can create a serious mental burden over time. “The challenge is that individuals begin managing two existences simultaneously, their real self and their curated digital self. Maintaining this dual identity can become emotionally exhausting,” she explains.

Dr Bharambe warns that prolonged attachment to a curated online identity can confuse one’s authentic self. (Freepik)