NYC divorce lawyer shares simple but effective hack that can save marriages and build emotional connection in couples

Relationships and marriages inevitably evolve over time, and somewhere between daily responsibilities, stress and routine, emotional connection can begin to fade. What often gets lost isn’t love, but communication - especially the willingness to talk openly about what’s working, what’s hurting and what feels difficult to say out loud. Try out the simple hack recommended by James to strengthen your bond with your partner. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Has dating gotten harder? Mumbai neurologist explains why human relationships are taking a hit in today's digital world

Yet it is precisely these honest conversations that act as the real glue holding long-term relationships together. Sometimes, it’s not grand gestures but simple, intentional practices that create space for listening, reflection and reconnection - and can quietly change the course of a marriage.

James Sexton, a New York–based attorney specialising in divorce and family law, has shared a simple yet highly effective practice that couples can adopt to strengthen their relationship - and, in some cases, even save a marriage.

The divorce attorney appeared on the December 3 episode of BigDeal by Codie Sanchez podcast where he discussed a simple, structured routine known as the “walk and talk” - a practice he says can fundamentally change a couple’s trajectory and, in some cases, prove more powerful than a court order.

The walk and talk

One of the simplest habit shifts with the potential to truly strengthen a marriage, according to James, is a practice he calls the “walk and talk.” The idea is simple yet powerful: once a week, couples go for a walk together with a clear intention. During this time, both partners openly share what the other did that week that made them feel loved - and, just as importantly, what made them feel unloved or unseen.

James explains, “I've seen some couples that have made a practice they called a walk and talk where once a week they would just go for a walk. The walk had an agenda and the agenda was ‘I want you to tell me three things I did this week that made you feel loved and I want you to tell me like one or two things that I could have done better or I could have done different or that made you feel unloved or unseen.’”

Why this works

James mentions the case of a couple who were his clients and were in the middle of divorce proceedings when they began the walk and talk practice. They ultimately ended up calling off the divorce and have remained married for more than 10 years since.

Creating a safe, judgement free space for couples to openly talk about their needs and give honest feedback builds emotional connection, while frankly addressing small issues before they move onto bigger ones.

James elaborates, “There's value to that because I think that it's about having a disciplined habit of making time for that very specific kind of connection and for that non-defensive feedback. It becomes this - hey, this is our practice. Like this is a thing that we do. I think that's a very low percentage move in terms of it doesn't cost much to do that. And I think if you can't come up with three things your spouse did this week that made you feel loved, that's a problem in and of itself.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.