Stress and anxiety have become a part of life for most people these days. No matter how hard one tries, they keep coming back whenever something goes a bit off. In fact, sometimes they don’t even need a reason; they show up uninvited. Meditation for stress relief: How you can calm your mind and reduce anxiety (Pinterest)

Does this sound relatable? Then keep reading as we explore how meditation can guide you in dealing with these persistent challenges and help your mind find the peace it deserves.

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As HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre shared, stress has become a part of everyday life, but real relief comes when the mind becomes steady and calm. Today, many people deal with stress and related issues, often looking for instant solutions. While medication can offer temporary relief, it might not address the root cause. Much of our stress comes from fear, overthinking, and a lack of inner stability. Instead of constantly trying to control everything outside, meditation helps you work on what’s happening within.

With regular meditation, you don’t feel the need to run away from difficult situations. You become more capable of facing them with a calm and clear mind. It helps you respond better, think more clearly, and accept outcomes without feeling overwhelmed. Over time, this builds confidence and emotional strength.

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One simple practice is focusing on the Ajna Chakra, also known as the third eye. This form of meditation helps quiet the mind, reduce worry, and improve focus. It encourages inner awareness and helps you feel more in control of your thoughts and emotions.

Meditation also works like an inner guide. It helps you reflect on your actions, accept your mistakes, and grow without blaming others. Just like your body needs regular exercise, your mind needs moments of stillness to stay healthy.