7 signs your Root Chakra is affecting your finances, explained by an expert

You might be earning, saving, or working hard, yet still feel financially stuck or unstable. That’s because your relationship with money is deeply tied to how safe and secure you feel on the inside. In energy practices, this sense of safety is believed to play an important role in shaping your financial habits. 7 signs your Root Chakra is affecting your finances (Pinterest)

“Your root chakra, which is located at the base of your spine, is directly connected to safety, stability, and survival. When it’s blocked, you don’t just feel anxious; you start making decisions out of fear. And that’s exactly what keeps you financially stuck,” said Kishori Sud, IPHM Certified Spiritual Consultant & Founder of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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So how do you know if this energy center is quietly affecting your finances? Here are some signs you should start paying attention to:

1. You never feel ‘safe’ with money Even when money comes in, there is a constant fear that it could vanish. This often leads to extremes, either panic spending or holding on too tightly. In both cases, fear is in control.

2. Financial instability follows you Late payments, unpredictable income, or sudden expenses repeat. It feels like money slips through your hands no matter what you do. It shows a lack of inner stability.

3. You hesitate to ask for your worth You know what you deserve, but when it’s time to charge or ask for payment, you shrink. Thoughts like “What if I lose this opportunity?” take over, keeping you stuck in underpaid situations.

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4. You stay where you feel drained Whether it’s a job, a client, or an environment that does not respect you, you stay, not because it’s right, but because it feels safer than the unknown. This is not practicality; it’s the fear of not having enough.

5. You work constantly but feel stuck You are always busy, always trying, but your effort does not match your results. When your energy is not grounded, it becomes scattered, making it harder to build lasting financial stability.

6. Your thoughts reflect scarcity If your mind often says, “There’s not enough,” or “What if I lose everything?” it’s not random. These thoughts come from a deeper sense of insecurity and lack.

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7. Your body feels heavy or disconnected Low energy, fatigue, or discomfort, especially in the lower body, can show up when your foundation feels unstable. Your body often mirrors what is happening internally.

Why this affects your money flow Money is not just about numbers, it is also linked to a sense of security. And if your system does not feel safe, you may either push money away or struggle to hold on to it. You don’t build abundance from panic, but from stability.

A simple root chakra reset ritual You don’t need anything complicated to begin shifting this energy. Try this daily practice:

Sit on the floor (grounding matters)

Close your eyes and take calm, deep breaths

Repeat to yourself: “I am safe. I am supported. I am stable.”

Visualize a deep red light at the base of your spine

Stay with this for 5 minutes Crystal support for grounding You can also work with grounding crystals like Red Jasper or Hematite. Keeping them in your pocket or near your workspace is believed to help anchor your energy and ease financial anxiety.

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When you feel safe within yourself, your decisions change. And when your decisions change, your financial reality often follows.

Disclaimer: This content is shared for general information and spiritual guidance only. Individual experiences may vary, and readers are encouraged to make decisions based on their personal circumstances.