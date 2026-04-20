There are certain nights when the Moon seems to quietly influence not just the tides, but also something within us. Many of us may not consciously notice it, but our energy, emotions, and even thoughts often shift with the lunar cycle. In spiritual traditions, especially in practices like Kundalini Yoga, the New Moon and Full Moon are seen as powerful windows of transformation. The spiritual meaning of New Moon and Full Moon (Pinterest)

On most days, raising your inner energy, known as Kundalini Shakti, requires effort. It is believed to move from the Mooladhara Chakra at the base of the spine, upward to higher centres such as the Ajna Chakra or the Sahasrara Chakra. This journey usually takes discipline, focus, and consistent spiritual practice. But on a New Moon day, this process is said to become smoother and more effortless, allowing you to experience deeper states of awareness with less resistance.

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According to teachings from Aathman Awareness Centre, both the New Moon and Full Moon have long been considered sacred phases. Their significance goes beyond just astronomy; they are deeply tied to human consciousness and spiritual growth.

The New Moon represents beginnings. It is like planting a seed in the soil. It is a time to set intentions, reflect quietly, and start fresh. The energy is subtle but powerful, encouraging introspection and inner alignment.

In contrast, the Full Moon symbolizes completion and blossoming, like a flower in full bloom. Emotions can feel heightened, clarity increases, and whatever has been growing within you often comes to the surface. It is a time of realization, release, and gratitude.

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Spiritually, it is believed that during both these phases, the gravitational pull between the Earth and the Moon intensifies, creating a surge of subtle, divine energy. For those who meditate, this can lead to a deeper experience, as if cosmic energy is flowing into the body through the Sahasrara Chakra.

The upward movement of inner energy from the lower chakras to the higher ones becomes more natural during these times. Meditation on New Moon and Full Moon days is often said to accelerate spiritual growth, helping one evolve more quickly on their inner journey.