Amrita Sher-Gil's Untitled work.
Rare artworks by FN Souza, Amrita Sher-Gil to be auctioned online

A total of 39 art pieces from renowned artists like Kattingeri Krishna Hebbar, Krishen Khanna, Manjit Bawa, Anjolie Ela Menon, Zarina Hashmi, Krishna Reddy, Jamini Roy, Ganesh Pyne, and Paresh Maity will be put up for auction by Cymmon's Auctioneers.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:05 PM IST

Rare artworks by the likes of F N Souza, Amrita Sher-Gil and Ram Kumar will go under the hammer at an online auction on January 21-22. A total of 39 art pieces from renowned artists like Kattingeri Krishna Hebbar, Krishen Khanna, Manjit Bawa, Anjolie Ela Menon, Zarina Hashmi, Krishna Reddy, Jamini Roy, Ganesh Pyne, and Paresh Maity will be put up for auction by Cymmon's Auctioneers.

"Cymmon's has curated this auction by keeping the best art pieces from it’s collection considering the best appreciated artists around the globe. Also to create a platform in order to encourage the new Art collectors with the availability of exclusive artworks by the masters and progressive Indian artists. Which are as well strongly authenticated artworks at the best art market price at global market," said Suneel Kurudi, CEO Cymmon’s Auctioneers.


The lot includes an untitled oil on canvas landscape painting (1987) by F N Souza. It is estimated to be auctioned between 80 lakh - 1 crore. Another of his paintings, an untitled acrylic portrait on paper (1993), is estimated to be sold between 10-12 lakh.


One of Amrita Sher-Gil's untitled sketches using pencil and water colour on paper will be another high bidding artwork. It is expected to fetch over 15 lakh. Among the top contenders at the online auction will be Subodh Gupta's stainless steel utensil installation, which is expected to go under the hammer for over 25 lakh.

Anjolie Ela Menon's "Ardhanareeswara" (2015), K K Hebbar's "Romance of the Rockets" (1986), Zarina Hashmi's "Wall" (1970), Ganesh Pyne's "The Fisherman" (1977), and Paresh Maity's "Vision - IV" (2016) will be among other artworks at the auction.

The auctioneers will also be putting for bid "exquisite contemporary jewelry containing pink diamond, Colombian emeralds, multi sapphires, tanzanite and rubies".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
