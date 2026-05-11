Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel transforms into Karuna for Telugu debut Takshakudu; first look unveiled

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram, Nitanshi introduced Karuna through a heartfelt caption, describing her as someone who experiences emotions intensely and loves with complete fearlessness. “Meet Karuna. She feels deeply, loves fiercely,” the actor captioned the post.

In the first-look poster, Nitanshi embraces an earthy, raw look with intricate pearl embellishments adorning her forehead and traditional jewellery adding to the character’s rooted, cultural identity. The striking red-and-white face paint, paired with moody amber lighting, gives the poster a haunting yet emotionally charged atmosphere.

After making her debut in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies , Nitanshi Goel is stepping into a completely different space with her next project. The actor on Monday unveiled her first look as Karuna from the upcoming Netflix Telugu film Takshakudu. Paired opposite Anand Deverakonda , the actor’s Telugu debut already appears to be positioning her in a darker, emotionally layered world.

A fresh pairing with Anand Deverakonda Nitanshi is paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda's brother, Anand Deverakonda, in Takshakudu. The project is directed by Vinod Anantoju, who previously earned acclaim for Middle Class Melodies. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

What's next for Nitanshi Goel? Apart from her Telugu debut, Nitanshi has also reportedly completed work on a horror-comedy backed by producer Ekta Kapoor. The project is said to feature her in dual roles with sharply contrasting personalities — one humorous and energetic, the other unsettling and psychologically complex.

Reports previously revealed that she will also be paired opposite Border 2 actor Ahan Shetty in Shaad Ali's new romantic drama. The film is set in Uttar Pradesh and will revolve around an intense love story.

Nitanshi Goel's debut Nitanshi first caught attention with her performance in Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. Released in March 2024, the film followed the chaotic yet emotional journey of two brides, Phool and Jaya, who accidentally get exchanged during a train ride after their weddings. Nitanshi played the innocent and hopeful Phool, a role that earned her significant praise for bringing warmth, vulnerability and quiet strength to the screen.

The film also featured Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma in key roles. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures and Jio Studios, the movie was based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues were penned by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Beyond its critical acclaim, Laapataa Ladies also gained international attention after being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. The film did not make it to the final shortlist. Last year, she also made her Cannes Film Festival 2025 debut.