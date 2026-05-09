Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 37th birthday feeling ‘complete’, says his brother Anand Deverakonda

Anand posted pictures from Vijay and Rashmika ’s wedding on Instagram. Two pictures show Vijay guiding Anand in taking a picture of him with his new bride. Another shows the brothers chatting it up ahead of a ceremony. A picture even shows Vijay in a turban, with his hand on Anand’s shoulder. The actor also posted pictures of their parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, taking part in wedding ceremonies.

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda turned 37 on May 9, and his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, had a special wish for him. Posting unseen pictures from his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, Anand remarked on how his brother was celebrating his birthday this year, feeling ‘complete’. Fans couldn’t help but gush about how adorable it all was.

Posting the unseen pictures, Anand wrote that his brother was ringing in 37, feeling more confident and complete than ever. He wrote, “This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever (heart emoji) Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (heart and sparkles emojis) @thedeverakonda.” Anand also re-posted Vijay’s new poster from his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana on his birthday.

Fans couldn’t help but gush about how sweet Anand’s birthday wishes for Vijay were. “This is sooo cute,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “My heart.” “Favorite trio,” wrote one fan while numerous others posted heart and cake emojis, wishing ‘Vijay anna’ (elder brother) on his birthday. One fan joked, “Neku epudu bro pelli (When are you getting married bro?)” while another called Anand “Chinna kondaaaa (Little Deverakonda).”

Upcoming work Vijay was last seen in the 2025 Gowtam Tinnanuri film Kingdom. The film, which also starred Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse, was released amid much hype but failed to make a mark. He now has Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, lined up. He also has the period action film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrithyan and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika last starred in Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma in Hindi, as well as Kuberaa and The Girlfriend in Telugu last year. She now has Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 lined up for release with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as her co-stars. Apart from Ranabaali, she also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa, which is slated for release in Telugu. Vijay and Rashmika got married in Udaipur on February 26.

Anand, who last starred in the 2024 release Gam Gam Ganesha, has Aditya Haasan’s Epic – First Semester with his Baby co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya lined up.