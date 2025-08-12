Internet thinks Satyadev looks unrecognisable in first look from Venkatesh Maha's film Rao Bahadur: ‘Babu lanti cinema?’

Venkatesh Maha of C/o Kancharapalem fame is reuniting with Satyadev after their 2020 film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya for Rao Bahadur. Satyadev’s first look from the film was released on Tuesday, and the actor looks unrecognisable in the poster. Here’s what the internet thought of it. Satyadev looks unrecognisable in his first look from Rao Bahadur, presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Satyadev’s first look in Rao Bahadur

“Here he is…The man who’s been living in my head for the past 5 years. Presenting to you @ActorSatyaDev as Rao Bahadur,” wrote Venkatesh, sharing the first look on X (formerly Twitter). He also added, “Remember, అనుమానం పెనుభూతం. (Doubt is a monster).” Satyadev also shared the first look, calling it ‘mental mass’ and writing, “Coming to you as A never before. Mental Mass Rao Bahadur.”

The first look shows Satyadev in prosthetic makeup, dressed as an old king. Gold, diamonds, and pearl jewellery swathe his lilac outfit. The accessory that grabs the most attention is a gold glove. The bushy eyebrows and moustache mask his face. Peacock feathers form his background. Children can be seen climbing up his hair, cape and turban, with the actor looking like a giant. Despite the opulence and grandeur in the picture, there seems to be decay creeping in.

Internet reacts

As soon as the first look was released, the internet had thoughts, particularly about how different Satyadev looked. One person wrote, “Satyadev ah ine? (This is Satyadev?)” Another commented, “You can't cheat me!!!! Ok. That's not Satya dev.” A Redditor even asked, “Where is Satyadev?” One person thought, “Good and creative, they got my attention.”

Another wrote, “Terrific makeovers Satya garu, expectations are on sky high and Venkatesh Maha garu waiting for this project andi always a big fan of your screenplay.” Looking at the poster, one person wondered, “Kompadeesi Jack and the beanstalk inspiration aa? (Is Jack and the Beanstalk the inspiration?)” Referring to the film being presented by Mahesh Babu, one fan jokingly asked, “Babu lanti cinema? (This film is on a whole different level?)”

About Rao Bahadur

Rao Bahadur is produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar present the film under GMB Entertainment. The film is described as a ‘psychological drama set against the backdrop of fading aristocracy’.

“This is a Telugu story made for the world,” said Venkatesh, while Satyadev added, “As an actor, you dream of a film like Rao Bahadur - rich, challenging, and unforgettable. 5 hours in makeup each morning gave me the rare chance to disappear into the character completely. By the time we rolled, I wasn’t just playing Rao Bahadur, I was living him.”

A special video titled ‘Not Even a Teaser’ will premiere in theatres this Independence Day and get a digital release on 18 August. Rao Bahadur is expected to hit screens in summer 2026 in Telugu with subtitles in multiple languages.