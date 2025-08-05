Kingdom actor Satyadev on his career-defining role: Helped me reach out to the masses

Satyadev Kancharana, one of the most happening actors in Telugu cinema, is on cloud 9 after his latest film, Kingdom, opened to a solid response globally. Having started his career with OTT shows like Gods of Dharmapuri and Locked (now available on OTTplay Premium), Satya has come a long way in his journey in the industry. Kingdom actor Satyadev

Satyadev on Kingdom's success

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Satyadev plays the role of Siva, Vijay Deverakonda’s elder brother, and has received a thumping response from both critics and audiences, alike. Speaking to OTTplay in an interview, Satyadev revealed that in his decade-long career, he had never received such overwhelming praise and is thrilled to bits.

“I’ve never received this many calls and messages in my entire career. Right from the day Kingdom released, my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing with congratulations and love,” said Satyadev. The popular actor shared that director Gowtam Tinnanuri had him in mind while writing the story of Kingdom, but didn’t approach him initially.

“Gowtam approached a few stars first, but as those didn’t materialize, he came to me. The moment I heard the script, I okayed it right away. Kingdom has helped me reach out to the masses, and I’m so happy that my hard work has finally paid off,” he added.

In the past, Satyadev has delivered memorable performances in films like Skylab, Zebra, and iSmart Shankar, now available on OTTplay Premium. However, his role as Siva in Kingdom has given his career a new lease of life.

Satyadev gears up for his new series Arabia Kadali

Having acted alongside the likes of Akshay Kumar and Chiranjeevi, Satyadev is now gearing up for the release of his new OTT series Arabia Kadali, which premieres on August 8, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. In the series directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, he plays a fisherman who gets lost in Pakistani waters and is arrested by the army. Satya says his role will surely impress fans in a big way.

Meanwhile, Kingdom continues to do excellent business worldwide, and all eyes are now on the second part, which is set to go on floors next year.