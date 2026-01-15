Edit Profile
    Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos First Reviews: Triptii Dimri, Nitanshi Goel, Fatima Sana Shaikh laud Vir Das-Imran Khan

    Here's what celebrities have to say about Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:35 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Producer Aamir Khan and lead star Vir Das have been winning hearts with their promotional videos for the upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos. The teaser and trailer further left netizens wanting more, especially when fans spotted Imran Khan onscreen after a decade. So when a special screening was held in Mumbai last night, audiences eagerly waited for first reviews of the film, which is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow. Well, the verdict is in and according to celebrities, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is a fun joy ride which movie-lovers should not miss.

    Aamir Khan, Vir Das and Imran Khan in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos

    Lauding the team of Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos in her movie review, Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel wrote: “Watched #HappyPatel last night and what a joy ride!!👌 Entertaining, heartfelt and beautifully performed ❤️ Big love to @aamirkhanproductions @aparnapurohit @virdas @monajsingh @mipalkarofficial @imrankhan @kavishastri & the entire team 🫶 Weekend sorted, go watch it in theatres near you!!!” Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, shared, “Finally got to watch Happy Patel and I'm so impressed... 😍 The film is such a joy from start to finish ❤️ Go catch it in cinemas on 16th Jan you don't want to miss this 🌸.”

    Early reviews of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos

    Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has worked with Aamir in films such as Dangal (2016) and Thugs of Hindostan (2018), shared, “Just finished watching #HappyPatel. Such a fun ride. Full dhamaal! Congratulations to the team. Sab ki kya badiya performance hai!!!! Ek se badhkar ek! All the best doston! @virdas @monajsingh @mrfilmistaani@mipalkarofficial @imrankhan 👏👏👏.”

    Not just stars but even netizens have given Vir’s film a thumbs up in early Twitter reviews. Starring Vir in the lead with Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar by his side, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos also featured exciting cameos by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. After reading these reviews of the film, are you planning to book your tickets for the rom com adventure film?

