Kajol and Juhi Chawla team up against Aamir Khan at Lagaan event, tease him:‘He has a great taste in women’

During the event, Kajol and Juhi were asked to share a few words about Aamir. The duo quickly turned the moment into a light-hearted roast. Kajol said, “Well, what can I say? One thing we can say about Aamir Khan is the fact that his production has definitely proved that he has great taste in movies, irrevocably good taste. Starting with Lagaan and continuing forward — and great taste in women as well.”

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker 's Lagaan has completed 25 years, and the makers marked the milestone with a special celebration in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw several prominent names from the film industry joining Aamir Khan , including Salman Khan , Javed Akhtar, Kajol and Juhi Chawla. However, it was Kajol and Juhi's playful roasting of Aamir that became one of the highlights of the evening, leaving fans nostalgic about their Ishq days.

Aamir burst into laughter and appeared visibly shy after Kajol's remark.

Juhi added, “I don't have just one word but a lot more for Aamir. If I start, I can take over the evening. Because before he began Aamir Khan Productions, he was AK and we worked together, that was his first film. Aur dekho jisne mere saath kaam kiya, woh kahan pahunch gaya (And look at the people who worked with me — see how far they have gone in life).”

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the banter between the actors. One social media user commented, “Kajol, you are right, great taste in women.” Another wrote, “Kajol and Juhi being funny and sweet, Kiran watching ;)”. A third said, “Wow, Ishq vibes returning. Juhi and Kajol.” Another comment read, “Giving Ishq vibes.”

Kajol's playful remark comes at a time when Aamir's personal life has once again become a talking point. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Following their separation, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan. Although Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son. Recent reports suggest that the actor is preparing to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony on July 5.

Kajol, Aamir and Juhi previously shared screen space in the 1997 romantic comedy Ishq. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also starred Ajay Devgn, Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in pivotal roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of its time.