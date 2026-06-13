Lagaan at 25: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker reunite with the cast; Paul Blackthorne returns to India for celebrations

Aamir Khan Productions also shared a glimpse from the reunion on social media, showing the cast revisiting the film's script and reliving old memories together. “Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker reunite with the Lagaan cast after 25 years,” the caption on the post read.

The reunion saw several familiar faces from Champaner come together once again, including Paul Blackthorne, Rajendranath Zutshi, Aditya Lakhia, Yashpal Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra and Dayashankar Pandey. Suhasini Mulay, who played Bhuvan's mother Yashodamai, was also part of the gathering, along with Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. Photos and videos from the event soon began circulating online, delighting fans as the film celebrates its silver jubilee year.

As Lagaan prepares to complete 25 years on June 15, Aamir Khan brought together the film's cast and crew for a special reunion in Mumbai. The gathering turned into a nostalgic celebration, with old co-stars and collaborators coming together to revisit memories from one of Indian cinema's most loved films. Joined by director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir welcomed several members of the original team.

Paul traveled to India specifically to take part in the anniversary events and has been giving fans a look into his journey via social media. Best known globally for his roles in hit television series like Arrow, ER, and 24, the actor seemed genuinely thrilled to be back in Mumbai. His updates includes him exploring the city's streets, catching up with Aamir Khan, and reunions with his former co-stars.

A major highlight of the anniversary celebrations was the arrival of British actor Paul Blackthorne, famously remembered for playing the ruthless Captain Andrew Russell in the film.

The film that became a cultural phenomenon When Lagaan hit theaters on June 15, 2001, it completely broke the mold of mainstream Hindi cinema. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and marking the debut of Aamir Khan Productions, this film followed Bhuvan and a group of resilient villagers who bravely challenged their oppressive British rulers to a high-stakes game of cricket; all to save their lands from crushing tax burdens.

AR Rahman’s timeless soundtrack is still widely celebrated today, and the legendary, nail-biting cricket match at the story's end remains one of the most thrilling and iconic climaxes in Indian movie history.

Lagaan earned India an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It stands as a monumental milestone in Indian cinema, being only the third film from the country to ever receive this honor, alongside the classics Mother India and Salaam Bombay! The film also swept 49th National Film Awards with eight major wins, including the prestigious Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.