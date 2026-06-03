Aamir Khan's Lagaan to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary; nostalgic trailer wins hearts. Watch

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer of Lagaan as the film gears up for its theatrical re-release. Sharing the trailer on Instagram and YouTube, the production house wrote, "A timeless epic that touched every heart. On the 25th Anniversary of LAGAAN the epic saga returns to the big screen. Relive the magic in theatres on 12th, 13th and 14th June."

Long before cricket dramas became commonplace, Lagaan turned a simple game into one of the most gripping stories ever told on the Indian screen. Now, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, Ashutosh Gowariker 's Aamir Khan -starrer is all set to re-release in theatres. The makers recently unveiled the trailer for the re-release, and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The official re-release trailer left fans feeling nostalgic. It offered a glimpse of the dusty fields of pre-Independence India, where a group of courageous villagers took on British officers in an unforgettable cricket match. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of excitement.

One comment read, "All-time best movie ever." Another wrote, "Real Cinema Is Back." A fan commented, "Nostalgia hit, sir." Another wrote, "Couldn’t watch Lagaan in theatres in 2001. Biggest regret. Since then, it’s legit been a dream of mine to watch this in a packed theatre. Finally, it shall come true!" Another fan simply commented, "This is gold."

The film became a sensation upon its release in 2001. It not only emerged as a major commercial success but also earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In addition, Lagaan won eight honours at the 49th National Film Awards, including the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

About Lagaan Set in 1893 during the late Victorian era of British colonial rule in India, the film follows a group of villagers in central India who are burdened by high taxes and years of drought. Their fortunes take a dramatic turn when an arrogant British Indian Army officer challenges them to a game of cricket. If they win, their taxes will be waived. The villagers, unfamiliar with the sport, must learn the game and overcome immense odds to secure victory.

Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. The ensemble cast included Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, A. K. Hangal and several others.

The film’s music was composed by A. R. Rahman and featured memorable songs such as Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale and O Rey Chhori. The film will return to theatres on June 12, 13 and 14.