Churning the heat: India’s new obsession with spicy ice creams

Walk up to a dessert counter this summer and the usual sweet, comforting scoop may come with a warning. Brands across India throwing chillies, masalas and peppers straight into the churn (Photo: Gemini )

The coolest treats in town have developed a fiery personality, with brands across India throwing chillies, masalas and peppers straight into the churn. Turns out, the hottest way to beat the heat is to lean right into it.

The trend is popping up everywhere. Havmor Ice Cream recently rolled out its Guava Chilli ice cream tub, inspired by the street-side nostalgia of ripe guava slices rubbed with red chilli powder and salt.

It even comes with an interactive chilli-masala sachet so you can customise your spice level. Hocco Ice Cream has launched its own Guava Chilli version, proving the flavour is quickly becoming the season’s must-try.

Chennai-based creamery Amour is pushing the idea further with Green Chilli ice cream, made using chillies sourced from Virakkal (Tamil Nadu).

Meanwhile, the limited edition Naturals Ice Cream and Bombay Sweet Shop’s collaborative summer menu features Tender Coconut Naga Chilli, pairing a creamy classic base with the warmth of the northeastern pepper.

Siddhant Kamath, director, Naturals Ice Cream, says, “There’s a strong sense of nostalgia at the heart of this collaboration, but also a lot of fun in reimagining familiar favourites.”