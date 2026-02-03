Fitness coach shares recipe for sheet pan pepperoni pizza loaded with 17g protein in each slice and only 174 calories
Salaar's sheet pan pepperoni pizza allows fitness enthusiasts to indulge in pizza without cheating on their diet.
For foodies who also worry about fitness, a pizza that is low in calories and high in protein content is a dream come true. And taking to Instagram on December 5, 2025, online fitness coach Salaar shared the recipe for just that via his account @salaarfit.
The recipe for sheet pan pepperoni pizza provides 1395 calories, with 138 grams of protein, 23 grams of fat and 160 grams of carbohydrates. It makes eight rectangular slices, with each slice loaded with 17 grams of protein and just 174 calories.
Ingredients for sheet pan pepperoni pizza:
- 140g all-purpose flour
- 25g coconut flour
- 10g nutritional yeast
- 8g baking powder
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 150g egg whites
- 300g non-fat Greek yoghurt
- 80g low-fat mozzarella
- 60g fat-free mozzarella
- 1 cup pizza sauce
- 90g turkey pepperoni
- Cornmeal (optional)
- Oregano (optional)
- Red pepper flakes (optional)
- Parmesan (optional)
- Hot honey (optional)
Method of preparation:
- First, put your empty sheet pan in the oven at 450°F for 10 minutes so that the dough will cook evenly once we place it on
- Combine your all-purpose flour, coconut flour, nutritional yeast, baking powder, salt, and garlic powder to avoid clumping
- Mix in your egg whites and non-fat Greek yoghurt until you have a paste-like consistency
- Spray a piece of parchment paper with cooking spray and carefully spread your dough with a rubber spatula and a lot of water (the water will help avoid sticking - this step takes practice, so just be patient)
- After the dough is as thin as can be, place the parchment paper on the hot sheet pan and cook for 10-12 minutes at 450°F
- Once finished, take your dough off the sheet pan, remove the parchment paper from the bottom, and spread some cornmeal on your sheet pan before adding back your dough
- Top with your pizza sauce, fat-free mozzarella, low-fat mozzarella, and turkey pepperoni and back in the oven for another 5 min
- Finish with a 2-minute broil and top with red pepper flakes, oregano, Parmesan, and optional hot honey
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
