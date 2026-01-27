Low-carb diet vs low-fat diet for weight loss: Experts weigh in on what may be better

People aiming to lose weight often worry that dieting will leave them low on energy. However, this isn’t necessarily true. Popular approaches like low-carbohydrate or low-fat diets can support weight loss while still maintaining energy levels. After all, healthy weight loss is not about starving yourself; it’s about eating smart and sustainably. Low-carb diet vs low-fat diet: Which is better for health? (Freepik)

Nutritionist and diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra tells Health Shots: "When it comes to weight loss and overall health, the debate between low-carb and low-fat diets has gone on for decades. Both approaches aim to improve metabolic health, but they work in very different ways."

What is a low-carbohydrate diet? A low-carbohydrate diet excludes high-carbohydrate food items such as sugar, bread, pasta and white rice, sugary foods and drinks. Apart from this, this diet plan for weight loss will also focus on increasing intake of protein, healthy fats and vegetables, says Dr Aarti Ullal Physician and diabetologist.

Low-carb diets aid weight loss primarily through reduced insulin levels and increased satiety, says The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It is opted for by many to lower blood sugar and insulin levels, prompting the body to burn stored fat for energy instead of carbs. While outcomes depend on food quality and adherence.

What is a low-fat diet? A low-fat diet includes limiting high-fat foods and focussing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. This type of diet reduces calorie intake while also supporting heart health by lowering cholesterol and promoting overall well-being.

Foods to avoid

Fried foods

Fatty meats

High-fat processed foods How does it work?

Lowering fat intake often results in lower overall calorie consumption. Low-fat diets have long been recommended for heart health and cholesterol management, particularly when combined with whole, unprocessed foods, according to the dietician.

Impact of low-fat diet on health A low-fat diet may help lower bad cholesterol and promote heart health. However, when fat is replaced with refined carbohydrates and sugar, blood sugar levels rise, hunger increases, and insulin resistance worsens. According to Dr Archana Batra, extremely low-fat diets may have an impact on hormone balance and satiety if healthy fats are severely restricted.

Impact of low-carbohydrate diet on health Low-carb diets can lead to improved blood sugar control (especially helpful for insulin resistance), reduced triglycerides and improved HDL (good cholesterol), as well as faster short-term weight loss for many people

Dr Batra warns that extremely restrictive low-carb diets may lead to nutrient gaps, digestive issues, or fatigue if fiber-rich foods like fruits, legumes, and whole grains are completely eliminated. Long-term results depend heavily on food quality, not just carb quantity.

Low-fat vs Low-carbohydrate diet: Effect on hunger Low-carb diets: Protein and fats promote satiety, helping many people feel full for longer and experience fewer cravings. Stable blood sugar levels may also reduce sudden hunger spikes.

Low-fat diets: Hunger levels are determined by carbohydrate quality. Whole, fiber-rich carbs can help control hunger, whereas low-fat diets high in refined carbs can cause frequent hunger and overeating.

Experts advise the intake of adequate protein and fibre regardless of fat or carb content, as they are better at managing hunger.

Who should choose which diet? Low-carb diet may suit:

People with insulin resistance or blood sugar issues

Those who struggle with constant hunger on high-carb diets

Individuals who prefer protein- and fat-based meals Low-fat diet may suit:

People with certain heart conditions (under medical guidance)

Those who enjoy carb-based diets and can focus on whole foods

Individuals who find low-carb diets too restrictive

Personal preference, lifestyle, cultural food habits, and medical history play a crucial role in choosing the right approach. Which is better? There is no single “best” diet for everyone. Both diets can support good health when they prioritise whole foods, sufficient protein, fibre, and essential fats.

The most effective diet is one that:

Is nutritionally balanced

Supports stable energy and hunger levels

Can be followed long-term Rather than choosing sides in the low-carb vs low-fat debate, focusing on sustainability and individual needs is the real key to better health.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)