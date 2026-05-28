‘Did Trump poop his pants?’: Viral video of POTUS after Walter Reed visit sparks concern

Donald Trump's health was in national headlines on Tuesday, May 26, after the 79-year-old visited the Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland for his annual physical. But the day after, a purportedly embarrassing video of the POTUS is viral. Donald Trump at a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, May 27. (Bloomberg)

As of now, the results of Trump's physical have not been made public. He had posted an update on Truth Social that it went "perfect." But experts continued to raise transparency issues around the White House's communication on Trump's health.

And on Tuesday, a video surfaced where many social media users claimed Trump was allegedly seen defecating in his adult diapers. The video went viral, on the back of a January 2026 incident when similar claims emerged after Trump abruptly left an Oval Office event. But no confirmation emerged of those claims, even as speculations went wild on social media.

In the video, Trump could be seen waving and waiting just outside his cavalcade, apparently for no reason. Users on social media alleged that he was defecating. But there is no way to confirm the same.

The viral video can be watched via this link. The user who shared it wrote: “Trump stood here for no reason, waving to an imaginary crowd. Taking a dump in his diapers or awaiting a weekly pre-arranged sniper?” The video had thousands of views withing a few hours.

Trump's Latest Physical: What To Know Trump's Tuesday visit to the Walter Reed was his first since the Chronic Venous Insufficiency diagnosis and CT scan admission earlier this year. The bruises seen on the POTUS' body and the swelling in his ankles have been attributed to the CVI diagnosis.

Also read: Donald Trump's health update: Why did POTUS visit Walter Reed? His ‘painful and disabling’ chronic disease explained

However, Sean P, Barbarella, the White House physician, maintains that the issues are common symptoms seen in people of his age and that Trump is in excellent health. As of now, Barbarella has not issued an update on the results of the physical Trump underwent on Tuesday.

After the test in Maryland, Trump posted on Truth Social, providing an update to his followers: “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. “Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!”

Trump has repeatedly asserted that he is in excellent health with him and the White House comparing his state with that of an NFL quarterback. Earlier in May, Trump said at a Oval Office meeting, ""I feel the same as I felt 50 years ago. "I'm not a senior. I'm far younger than a senior."

When Trump's term ends in 2028, he will be the oldest US President ever to be in office at 82.