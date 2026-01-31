‘Trump pooped his pants…’: Climate activist's big claim after Oval Event ends abruptly

“Reporters rushed out of the room because Trump shit his pants. lol. Lady in green tasted it.🤢” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The activist further shared a video of Trump with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s wife, Kathryn, in the background.

Rebekah Jones, on Friday, shared what appeared to be a sarcastic take on the incident.

On Thursday, the president sparked confusion as he abruptly ended an Oval Office event, with reporters being rushed out. The 79-year-old was signing an executive order for a drug recovery program. However, he did not take any questions and asked the media to leave immediately.

Rebekah Jones, a geographer, data scientist, and climate activist, has made a massive, humorous claim about President Donald Trump, and her tweet is going viral on social media. Posting a possible explanation behind an Oval Office event ending abruptly, she said, in what appeared to be sarcasm, that Trump ‘pooped his pants’.

Social media users were quick to react to the post. “Evacuate the press cuz the prez has evacuated his bowels. His sycophants behind him must stand there and breathe it all in. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving opportunistic craven cult,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“The aides looked extremely panicked,” another one tweeted.

“What is wrong with Kennedy's face??????????” a third one asked.

Trump mentioned in new Epstein files Meanwhile, the Justice Department on Friday released millions of new pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files, along with photos and videos. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed suggestions that potentially embarrassing material about the president had been redacted.

"We did not protect President Trump," he said. "We didn't protect or not protect anybody."

We found Trump's Mar-a-Lago parties, dubbed ‘Calendar Girls’ parties, mentioned in the files. However, these documents are a part of internal summaries of calls to an FBI whistleblower hotline. The summaries, however, do not constitute evidence of misconduct, according to officials.