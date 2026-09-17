VIP movement adds to Pune traffic woes during Ganeshotsav

A VIP movement involving a joint convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national president Nitin Nabin added to traffic congestion in central Pune during the evening rush hour on Wednesday, when the city was witnessing large crowds for Ganeshotsav. The movement through the Peth areas, which are witnessing heavy vehicular traffic during the festival. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The convoy movement was linked to visits to prominent Ganesh mandals in Kasba Peth and Sadashiv Peth. Nabin visited the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal around 5 pm, followed by another visit to the Sane Guruji Tarun Mitra Mandal in Sadashiv Peth in the evening. His itinerary also included a visit to the Shri Sai Mitra Mandal in Kothrud.

The movement through the Peth areas, which are witnessing heavy vehicular traffic during the festival, led to traffic restrictions and affected the movement of vehicles at some locations.

The congestion came as roads in several parts of central Pune were already carrying heavy traffic because of Ganeshotsav crowds. Several mandals have erected pandals on roads or occupied portions of carriageways, reducing the available road space.

“Traffic is already moving slowly because of the Ganesh pandals and crowds. Stopping traffic again for a VIP visit during peak hours makes the situation worse. Ordinary commuters are left waiting on the roads,” said Girish Kamble, a commuter travelling through central Pune.

“During Ganeshotsav, the number of people on these roads is already very high. If VIP movements are also planned during the evening rush, it creates additional pressure on traffic,” said Mahesh Patki, a resident of Sadashiv Peth.

A commuter from Kasba Peth said, “Many roads in the Peth areas are already choked because of the pandals. Authorities should avoid such movements during peak hours and ensure that the limited road space is kept clear.”

“People come to the city centre for Ganesh darshan, and many are travelling with families. Traffic restrictions and VIP movements at the same time make it difficult for both devotees and daily commuters,” said Ashwin Shinde, a resident of Hadapsar.

The Peth areas have witnessed a rise in pedestrian and vehicular movement since the beginning of Ganeshotsav, with large crowds gathering around prominent mandals and roadside pandals reducing road space.

“Traffic arrangements during the festival should focus on keeping roads moving, particularly during the evening rush,” a commuter said.

​Traffic police deployed personnel at key junctions to regulate vehicle movement and manage crowds. However, the combination of large gatherings, roadside pandals and VIP movement continued to put pressure on traffic in central Pune.

Attempts to contact BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate for a comment were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls.