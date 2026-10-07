The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the October New Moon is a powerful time for new beginnings, but what should you start?
October New Moon 2026: The Old Farmer’s Almanac encourages using this time for job applications, personal reflection, and planning home improvements.
The October New Moon arrives on October 10, 2026, at 11:50 a.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The Almanac describes the New Moon as the beginning of a new lunar cycle and notes that many traditions connect this phase with fresh starts and renewal.
Astrologically, this New Moon also falls in the Libra sign. That gives astrology followers another reason to think about balance, relationships, decisions and new beginnings.
So, what can you actually start around this New Moon?
Also Read Why the New Moon day is considered an auspicious time for meditation, according to a spiritual guru
Start a new career chapter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac's October 2026 horoscope highlights the New Moon as an important moment for career opportunities. Its astrological forecast suggests possibilities such as a new job or promotion on the New Moon day.
You can use this period to update your résumé, apply for a role or finally begin a project you have been postponing.
Start reviewing your money goals
The Almanac also connects the October New Moon with financial opportunities in its October horoscope. Depending on your zodiac sign, the forecast points to areas such as a new job, raise, side hustle or financial planning.
Rather than making a rushed money decision, use the New Moon as a symbolic reset. Review your budget, savings goals and spending habits.
Also Read When is the next New Moon? Know the timings in California, Florida and Texas and the astrology significance
Start a home project
Thinking about moving, renovating or refreshing your home? The Almanac's October horoscope specifically highlights the New Moon as a favourable time for home-related plans. It also advises readers to keep their budget in mind because Venus is retrograde.
You can start small. Clear one room, plan a renovation or create a space that feels more peaceful.
Start a healthier relationship with balance
Because the Moon sits in Libra on October 10, you can also use this New Moon for personal reflection around balance and relationships.
Ask yourself where you give too much, where you hold back and where you need clearer boundaries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More