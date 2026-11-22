Shimla, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Sunday said that citizens in a democracy have the right to criticise the decisions of constitutional bodies but should avoid targeting the institutions themselves. Criticise decisions, not constitutional institutions: CJI more

Interacting with students on the sidelines of the 10th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala, where he was the chief guest, the Chief Justice observed that people often fail to distinguish between a decision and the institution behind it.

According to him, this tendency risks undermining public confidence in institutions essential to sustaining democracy, a university statement said.

While citizens in a democracy have the right to criticise the decisions of constitutional bodies, they should avoid targeting the institutions themselves, he said.

In his convocation address on Sunday, Justice Surya Kant drew on the Himalayan landscape around him to urge the graduating students to be patient in pursuing their goals, reminding them that the road to any destination in the mountains is seldom straight and that no one climbs a mountain alone.

The convocation was held at the auditorium of Government Degree College, Dharamshala. Degrees were conferred on 702 students and 32 gold medals were presented, 23 of them to women.

The 702 graduates included 584 postgraduates, 29 undergraduates and 48 PhD scholars, besides diploma holders. The university newsletter and five books by faculty members were released on the occasion.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the students that a degree is not only recognition of a student's hard work but also represents their responsibility towards society and the nation.

Emphasising that any country's greatest strength lies in its educated, aware and responsible citizens, he said education is not merely about securing employment; it is a means of developing critical thinking, understanding, research, innovation and bringing positive changes to society.

In an era of rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, data science and digital technology, the education system must prepare young people not only to seek employment but also to generate employment, undertake research and promote innovation, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Governor Kavinder Gupta called upon the university to work towards emerging as a centre of impactful research on Himalayan challenges, including climate change, disaster management, water conservation, biodiversity and rural development, stressing that universities must connect academic excellence with the needs of society.

"Knowledge empowers us, values give us direction and determination enables us to achieve our goals. Your degree may earn you recognition, but your character and values will earn you lasting respect," he said, urging students to remain committed to integrity, humility and lifelong learning.

Highlighting the ecological and cultural significance of the Himalayas, the Governor said development must be pursued in harmony with nature.

He urged the university to promote focused research on Himalayan ecology, disaster preparedness, water resources, tribal communities, natural farming and tourism, so that academic pursuits contribute to sustainable development in the region.

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were among those who attended the ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Sat Prakash Bansal, said the university's vision was 'local to global'.

He highlighted its debut in the 701-800 band of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and its 239th place in Southern Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings, and said its h-index had risen from 22 to 86 and its patents from one to 70.

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