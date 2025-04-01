‘Mujhhe open kara de’: Ramandeep Singh to KKR captain and coach after horrific collapse against MI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered two collapses in three outings in IPL 2025. If the defending champions are to recreate last year's magic, they would need their batters to step up big time. The New opening pair of Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock has not performed up to the mark, while big guns Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh have not been able to register a single big score yet. In their last outing against Mumbai Indians, KKR were bowled out for 116 in 16.2 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Even the usage of an extra batter in Manish Pandey - brought in as an Impact Sub - KKR could not even get close to batting full 20 overs. KKR batter Ramandeep Singh bats against MI

Looking at the current state, Ramandeep Singh, one of KKR's four Indian retained players from their title-winning run last year, is looking for a promotion to the top of the order. The right-handed batter, who has largely batted No.7 or lower for KKR, playing mostly as a finisher, said he wants to open the batting.

"Main toh chahta hu mujhhe open kara de. Meri toh wahi koshish rehti hai. (I want to open the batting. I always try to bat up the order)," said Ramandeep with a smile in the post-match press conference after KKR lost to MI by 8 wickets.

With two points in three matches, the defending champions find themselves in the last spot of the points table with the worst net run rate among all 10 teams.

Ramandeep, who came out to bat as low as No.9 against MI and yet, managed to score 22 of 12 balls with two sixes, said he is happy to bat wherever the team wants him to do. Team ka jaha combination set hai, jaha team mein mujhe opporutnity milti hai, mujhe waha accha karne ki koshish karni hai. Match-winner banne ki koshish karni hai. (We have a set combination, I am ready to bat anywhere the team wants me to. I will to produced match-winning knocks there)," he added.

Ramandeep not for mega auctions

Due to the dynamics of the mega auction, KKR has lost players like Phil Salt, last year's captain Shreyas Iyer, and fast bowler Mitchell Starc. Ramandeep said he was not a big fan of the mega auction every three years.

"Mega auctions are disheartening. You set a combination, and then every three years you have to change the team. But that is not an excuse; teams will try and find their winning combinations as quickly as possible, and we are trying to find our winning combination as well," Ramandeep added.

Ashwani Kumar shines for MI

IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4-24 -- and an overall disciplined bowling performance -- restricted champions Kolkata to a modest total of 116, which Mumbai chased down with more than seven overs to spare.

"There was some pressure in the beginning but the team atmosphere put me at ease," Kumar told broadcasters during the innings break.

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton spearheaded Mumbai's chase, scoring a busy 62 off 41 balls, an innings laced with five sixes.