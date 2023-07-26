Fans think Salman Khan is disinterested in Bigg Boss, slam his expressions on show: 'Paise le rahe ho, give it your all'

Bigg Boss and Salman Khan are synonymous. The reality show has had many hosts, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, but none could command the kind of attention and TRPs that Salman got for the show. However, now his fans are upset with him, and have slammed him for not caring about Bigg Boss anymore. After a person shared his thoughts on Reddit, others said Salman was doing the show for 'money and greed', but had zero interest in it now. Also read: Tracking Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss salary, from season 4 to 14 Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 now.

Salman Khan is currently hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which streams on JioCinema. Since 2010's season 4, the actor has been the host of Bigg Boss. But now, his fans say he is ‘doing the show for the sake of it’ or just to earn big. It is reported that Salman makes millions per episode.

Reddit thinks Salman doesn't care about Bigg Boss

On Tuesday, a Redditor wrote, "Salman Khan doesn’t seem interested in the show anymore. After season 14 (which premiered in 2020), it has just massively dropped!" He further said, “He doesn't even laugh or joke anymore. No dance entry on weekend ka vaar (weekend episodes), have you noticed this? No jallad (a segment show's on the weekend episodes), no caller of the week. No interesting things. No facial expression or anything. He just doesn't seem to care anymore. I hope he realises how much we love him as a host and how much this disinterest bothers us!”

Reactions to Salman's recent Bigg Boss appearances

Many commented on the post. One seemed worried about Salman, but was still upset with the actor. The person wrote, "Idk (I don't know) if his health is fine or not, apparently he is a patient of trigeminal neuralgia and it can be very painful. But I'm not sure if that's what is bothering him or is there something else? But please agar paise le rahe ho show ke toh give it your heart, sirf for the sake of it akey karke mat jao (If you are being paid for the show, at least do your work properly, don't just do the show for the sake of it)."

One person said about Salman, "His screen time is also very less." Another comment read, "Easy money, like all his movies and home productions without any production value with C-grade stars, all just for money and greed." One more person seemed to agree, writing, "Actually this has been case with movies as well. His last film as well there was no much effort." However, a person defended Salman. He wrote, "The problem is the repeated format that the makers keep pasting again and again."

About Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is an Indian adaptation of the international reality show Big Brother. It began airing in 2006 on Sony TV with actor Arshad Warsi as the host.

The show gained popularity after Shilpa Shetty emerged as the winner in Big Brother 5 in the UK, and replaced Arshad as the host in the second season of Bigg Boss, which aired on Colors TV. For the third season, Amitabh Bachchan hosted the show. Salman Khan has been the host from the fourth season onwards. He was also joined by Sanjay Dutt as the host in season 5.

