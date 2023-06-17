Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan kicks off show, introduces panelists
Live

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan kicks off show, introduces panelists

Jun 17, 2023 09:06 PM IST
OPEN APP

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan will be joined by Sunny Leone, Ajay Jadeja, MC Stan and many others on the opening night.

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will start streaming on Jio Cinema from Saturday night. It is nothing but a shorter format of what we see on TV and instead of airing on the channel, it airs on OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan has kicked off the new season.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan has kicked off the new season.

The actor-host will announce all the contestants and will also be joined by ‘panelists’ Ajay Jadeja, Sunny Leone and MC Stan. Check out all the live updates: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 17, 2023 09:06 PM IST

    Salman introduces panelists

    Salman introduced Dibang, Sunny Leone, MC Stan, Ajay Jadeja and others as panelists on the show. He also said that the contestants will be ‘ranked’ based on audience votes and will get their ‘currency’ accordingly. 

  • Jun 17, 2023 09:04 PM IST

    Pooja Bhatt appears on show

    Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt appeared on the show for a chat. She asked host Salman what will be new this season. 

  • Jun 17, 2023 09:01 PM IST

    Show kicks off

    Salman Khan kicks off the new season. He promised the show will be full of drama, fights and friendship. He gave a performance to Hangover.

  • Jun 17, 2023 08:29 PM IST

    When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will air from 9 pm on the JioCinema app on June 17. It can be watched online for free.

  • Jun 17, 2023 08:02 PM IST

    Puneet Superstar to be part of show

    While his face was not fully revealed, many recognised ‘cringe’ star Puneet in one of the show's promos. Wearing a blingy green jacket, he appeared in front of the panelists. 

  • Jun 17, 2023 07:57 PM IST

    Ajay Jadeja to be part of the premiere

    A video shared on social media shows cricketer Ajay Jadeja as part of the panel along with MC Stan and Sunny Leone. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss bigg boss ott Salman Khan + 1 more

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan kicks off show

web series
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan will be joined by Sunny Leone, Ajay Jadeja, MC Stan and many others on the opening night.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan has kicked off the new season.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sharat Sonu: Commoners are in demand if they can act well

Actor Sharat Sonu credits the focus on realistic content and commoners in films and web-series for benefiting actors like him. He believes this is the best phase for him and feels that most makers are setting stories in UP, Bihar, which is giving actors from this region more opportunities. Sonu's last OTT release UP-65 earned him a lot of praise, and he will be shooting for Hajamat in Chandeli (MP) next.

Actor Sharat Sonu at UP Sangeet Natak Academy on his visit to Lucknow to shoot for YRF’s series Mandala Murder. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
web series
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 06:52 PM IST
ByDeep Saxena

Salman Khan recalls the time his recommendation for Bigg Boss was rejected

Salman Khan has said that his suggestions have not been accepted by producers of Bigg Boss, revealing that he is flooded with calls for such recommendations.

Salman Khan at the promotional event of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 in Mumbai on June 16, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)
web series
Published on Jun 17, 2023 12:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan says he won't let anyone go against ‘culture’ in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan feels guidelines on the OTT platforms have led to the improvement of shows, ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere.

Salman Khan at the promotions of Bigg Boss OTT 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)
web series
Published on Jun 17, 2023 07:09 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Scoop actor Karishma Tanna: I feel a little incomplete in this industry

Actor Karishma Tanna is enjoying the appreciation coming her way for her performance in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop and credits OTT for letting her show her talent.

Actor Karishma Tanna was recently seen in Scoop.
web series
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 02:34 AM IST
BySyeda Eba Fatima

Indie films from Karnataka go global

A number of independent Kannada films made waves across international film festivals this year and continue to seek success

Indie films from Karnataka go global
web series
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 01:51 PM IST
ByAayushi Parekh

Taj 2 director thinks Naseeruddin was inspired by own father to play Akbar

Taj Reign of Revenge director Vibhu Puri talks to HT about the making of the show, how Naseeruddin Shah made it so relatable as Akbar and more.

interview Naseeruddin Shah as Akbar in a still from Taj: Reign of Revenge.
web series
Published on Jun 16, 2023 07:23 AM IST
ByRuchi Kaushal

Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house: Check out garden, dining area, kitchen and more

The first glimpse of the house for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is here. See the first images of the garden, dining area, kitchen, and bedroom designed for this season.

First glimpses of the kitchen and dining space inside Bigg Boss OTT 2.
web series
Published on Jun 15, 2023 05:40 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Step inside Shweta Tripathi's Delhi home that is an oasis of calm. Watch

Shweta Tripathi, aka Mirzapur's Golu Gupta, opened the doors of her dream home in a house tour video. The actor shared glimpses of her 'favourite spots'.

Shweta Tripathi gave a tour of her house in a recent video.
web series
Published on Jun 15, 2023 03:37 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt jets off to Brazil for Netflix event, shares happy pics

Alia Bhatt is all set to appear at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 17. Check out how fans reacted to her latest post.

Alia Bhatt is going to be in Brazil for an event in Sao Paulo.
web series
Published on Jun 15, 2023 10:50 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jee Karda review: Part-relatable, part-passable watch

Jee Karda revolves around a group of friends navigating adulting in their early 30s. The eight-part series is streaming on Prime Video India.

Jee Karda traces the journey of a friends' group from childhood to adulting
web series
Published on Jun 15, 2023 07:20 AM IST
ByDevansh Sharma

Kangana Ranaut reveals Irrfan and herself were original leads of Tiku Weds Sheru

At the trailer launch of her next production Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the film was initially announced as Divine Lovers seven years ago.

Kangana Ranaut and Irrfan Khan were the original pairing of Tiku Weds Shuru
web series
Updated on Jun 14, 2023 06:20 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin, Avneet struggle for their Bollywood dreams

Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur present a quirky love story between two opposites. The film is Kangana Ranaut’s debut production.

Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are two opposites who end up marrying each other.
web series
Published on Jun 14, 2023 05:00 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss OTT 2 final list of contestant includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq: Report

Reportedly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naazz and more will be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will stream on Jio Cinema.
web series
Published on Jun 13, 2023 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Parambrata Chattopadhyay says backlash to Shabash Feluda made the series popular

Parambrata Chattopadhyay has addressed the backlash to the latest adaptation of Feluda stories in ZEE5’s series Shabash Feluda.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay says the backlash for Shabash Feluda ensured more viewership and engagement.
web series
Published on Jun 13, 2023 04:42 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out