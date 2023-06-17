Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan kicks off show, introduces panelists
Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere live updates: Salman Khan will be joined by Sunny Leone, Ajay Jadeja, MC Stan and many others on the opening night.
Superstar Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will start streaming on Jio Cinema from Saturday night. It is nothing but a shorter format of what we see on TV and instead of airing on the channel, it airs on OTT.
The actor-host will announce all the contestants and will also be joined by ‘panelists’ Ajay Jadeja, Sunny Leone and MC Stan. Check out all the live updates:
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 17, 2023 09:06 PM IST
Salman introduces panelists
Salman introduced Dibang, Sunny Leone, MC Stan, Ajay Jadeja and others as panelists on the show. He also said that the contestants will be ‘ranked’ based on audience votes and will get their ‘currency’ accordingly.
- Jun 17, 2023 09:04 PM IST
Pooja Bhatt appears on show
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt appeared on the show for a chat. She asked host Salman what will be new this season.
- Jun 17, 2023 09:01 PM IST
Show kicks off
Salman Khan kicks off the new season. He promised the show will be full of drama, fights and friendship. He gave a performance to Hangover.
- Jun 17, 2023 08:29 PM IST
When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will air from 9 pm on the JioCinema app on June 17. It can be watched online for free.
- Jun 17, 2023 08:02 PM IST
Puneet Superstar to be part of show
While his face was not fully revealed, many recognised ‘cringe’ star Puneet in one of the show's promos. Wearing a blingy green jacket, he appeared in front of the panelists.
- Jun 17, 2023 07:57 PM IST
Ajay Jadeja to be part of the premiere
A video shared on social media shows cricketer Ajay Jadeja as part of the panel along with MC Stan and Sunny Leone.