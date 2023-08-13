Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale: Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan, who will win Salman Khan-hosted show?

The voting process for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is underway and people are casting their votes by going to the JioCinema app. According to the live voting count and trend reported by PKBnews, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are giving each other tough competition as both are leading in terms of voting. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale featuring host-actor Salman Khan will take place on August 14. Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt are the other finalists along with Elvish and Abhishek. Also read: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Malhan Elvish Yadav (left) and Abhishek Malhan on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Elvish Yadav could win Bigg Boss OTT 2

As per the report, as of August 13 morning, Elvish Yadav – a wild card entrant on the reality show – was leading the voting with 48 percent of the votes going in his favour. Following him was Abhishek Malhan with 32 percent votes. Manisha Rani with 15 percent had the third highest votes, while Bebika Dhurve (10 percent) and Pooja Bhatt (5 percent), stood at the fourth and fifth position, respectively.

Elvish Yadav reportedly got 800,99,975 votes, compared to Abhishek Malhan's 600,98,365 votes. Social media personality Manisha Rani received 13,23,830 votes, while Bebika got 77,201 votes. Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt received the least number of votes – 32,500.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan has been hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which streams on JioCinema. The show premiered on June 17. Elvish has been one of the most talked-about contestants this season, with many celebs, including Alia Bhatt, calling him their favourite.

During the promotions of her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor picked Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani as the ‘Rocky and Rani’ of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Elvish also made news, when he got into a fight with actor Avinash Sachdev on the show. They had lashed out at each other.

Apart from the finalists, the other contestants on the show were Aashika Bhatia, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani.

