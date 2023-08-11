Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani isn't in love with Elvish Yadav, claims her dad, says 'It's all fun and games'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani is often seen flirting with her co-contestant Elvish Yadav, but she is not in love with him, her father Pramod Kumar has said in a new interview. In his interaction with ETimes, he said that it is all part of the 'fun and game' and she is simply teasing him. (Also read: Aashika Bhatia's mom reacts to Elvish Yadav's 'chhote kapde' remark) Manisha Rani often flirts with Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Manisha's dad on her bond with Elvish

Asked to comment on Manisha's equation with Elvish inside Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pramod said, "It’s all fun and games and it shouldn’t be taken otherwise. She is just teasing Elvish. It is not possible that she will fall in love with him. Aap sooraj ke saamne deepak jalayenge toh accha thodi lagega… aisa pyaar hogaya usse aisi koi baat nahi (It won't look good if you show light to the Sun. Will she fall in love just like that? There is no such thing). It is a big thing to fall in love and in real life it is not possible to fall in love like this." He also recalled that Manisha was a naughty kid while growing up and would often get beaten up for the pranks that she played on adults around her. If anyone meets her in real life, she won't sit idle without teasing and making them laugh, he added.

He also talked about the difficulties that Manisha faced during her growing-up years. “We have gone through a very tough time in life. I can’t describe the difficulties we have faced. But Manisha was very sure about what she wanted to do in life and we understood her dreams,” Manisha's father said. He also added that Manisha's mom left when she was very young and her elder sister took care of her like a mother.

Manisha told Elvish she's not in love with him

Earlier this week, Manisha also clarified that she is not in love with Elvish. During a conversation with him, she told him, “You must be thinking that I love you. However, I do not have any feelings for you in my heart. I am just doing it all for entertainment. We are friends. I keep our friendship much beyond this game (of Bigg Boss OTT 2). Therefore, I hope that you do not take any wrong inferences from all the teasing that I do with you.”

Manisha should keep her emotions in check

Elvish asked Manisha to keep her emotions in control. "You have been spending so much time with us. You have seen so much, but you do not understand that no one is questioning your character. Being emotional is not wrong, but you need to keep your emotions in check." He also suggested that she should stay away from Bebika Dhurve if she gets too emotional. She concluded the conversation by saying that whatever is done, is behind them and they must move on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail