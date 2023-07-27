Aashika Bhatia's mom reacts to Elvish Yadav's 'chhote kapde' remark: He doesn't have any right

Contestant Aashika Bhatia's mother expressed displeasure with Elvish Yadav's ‘chhote kapde (short clothes)’ remark on Bigg Boss OTT 2. While Elvish is among the strong contestants of the house, Aashika is the wild card entry on the show. After Elvish commented on Aashika's clothes, her mother strongly condemned it. Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2, calls Pooja Bhatt ‘queen’ of the family Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia's mom slams Elvish Yadav.

Elvish on Aashika's outfit

Elvish recently commented on Aashika's outfit during a conversation with Manisha Rani. Interestingly, Aashika and Manisha both are nominated for elimination.

Aashika Bhatia's mother on Elvish

Reacting to Elvish's comment, Aashika Bhatia's mother told Telly Chakkar, "Sahi toh bilkul bhi nhi laga sunke, iss cheez pe usse rokna chahiye tha (This wasn't right, he shouldn't have said it). He doesn’t have a right to comment on clothes, ladkiyon ke kapdo ke baare mein ki tum chote kyun pehneto ho, saamne bolne ki himmat nahi thi (he doesn't have guts to say it on face), when Aashika will know about this comment she will really feel bad .”

Currently, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia are the contestants of the show. Falaq Naaz was the last contestant to exit the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Falaq Naaz

After coming out of the house, Falaq clarified her brewing connection with Avinash in the show. She told Hindustan Times, “The bond is really beautiful. We met in the house. Throughout this journey, he remained constant, understood me, and stood beside me in all situations. There was a time when both of us had no one by our side. Sabne hum logo ko alag chor diya tha (Everyone had left us out). Maybe they had their personal reasons regarding the game. At one point, we only had each other. It was a difficult but beautiful time, we created a beautiful bond.”

“Honestly, sabke past hai iss duniya me, koi yaha pe nahi hai jiska koi past nahi ha (Everyone has a past). Right now I am not thinking a lot. I think you must be knowing that I have asked him for some time. I am not ready for anything as of now. But, the bond is there and the care is there. He will meet me when he will be out,” she further commented about his past relationships.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail