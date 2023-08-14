Elvish Yadav surpasses Salman Khan with higher search trend on Google ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner announcement

Bigg Boss contestant Elvish Yadav is leading among the top finalists of the show as per early trends. While the fate of this season is yet to be decided by the viewers, currently Elvish Yadav is trending significantly on the internet. In fact, as per Google search trends, Elvish has crossed host Salman Khan with higher numbers. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: Elvish Yadav leads as per early voting trends Elvish Yadav is among the top trends on the internet.

Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard entry. He has been trending more than Salman Khan on the most popular search engine throughout the day, starting from as early as 6:30 am. The trends, in favour of Elvish, increased even more as the final show was about to begin.

Elvish has been trending on Twitter, hours before Salman kickstarted the grand finale. Fans have been trending Elvish as ‘historic wildcard Elvish.’

Previously, a report of PKBnews claimed that Elvish was leading the voting with 48 per cent of the votes going in his favour. Following him was Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insan, with a total of 32 percent votes. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve stood in the third and fourth places. Pooja Bhatt who was with the lowest voting, has been eliminated minutes ago in the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Talking about Pooja, Salman Khan, said, "This season will be remembered as Pooja Bhatt's season. You've managed to touch everyone's hearts with your wisdom and presence. You entered the house with under 1 million followers and after a long hiatus, but still, you managed to make your presence felt. You had made my work easier in the house."

Meanwhile, fans can vote one last time for their favourite contestants via live voting. The live voting will be between the top two housemates who will be declared during the show. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is likely to be announced by the house Salman Khan around midnight.

All the contestants of this year's Bigg Boss OTT 2 have reached the final showdown. However, Superstar Puneet was not seen among them. Besides them, parents of all finalists have also reached to witness the grand finale, which is being hosted in Mumbai. Among them is Elvish Yadav's parents.

