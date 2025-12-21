Elvish Yadav breaks silence on NGO scam allegations in new video: ‘Bahaana chahiye neecha dikhane ke liye’

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has reacted to the recent NGO scam allegations swirling around him. In a video message, Elvish asserted that he’s content with his earnings and has no need to get involved in any shady dealings to make money. On Friday, Elvish Yadav posted a video asking his followers to help a family whose child suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and required a costly ₹ 9 crore injection from the US for treatment.

Elvish reacts to scam allegations

It all started when Elvish posted a video on Friday asking his followers to help a family whose child suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and required a costly Rs. 9 crore injection from the US for treatment. A day later, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram Stories to claim that some NGOs pay celebrities and influencers to make emotional appeals for donations. While he didn’t mention Elvish directly, many saw it as a veiled critique of the YouTuber.

Responding to the buzz, Elvish on Saturday took to social media to share a video denying any involvement in NGO scams, insisting that he never accepts money for helping others.

He said, “You guys might have noted that I stay away from controversies. I don't comment on anyone or anything… Main har jagah dekh raha hu Elvish ne toh scam kar diya, paisa le liya. Sabse pehli baat, main kisi ki help ke paise nahi leta. Agar wo mereko paise de rahe hain toh unko help ki kya need hai? (I’m seeing this everywhere that people are saying Elvish has done a scam and taken money. First of all, I don’t take money for helping anyone. If they’re giving me money, then what need do they have for help?)".

He explained that a close friend had reached out to him for help for the child, and mentioned how he could ask for money in exchange for promoting a cause aimed at helping a sick child.

Elvish said in Hindi, "So, this is not a scam. They have also posted about it on Milaap (Foundation). Also, it is not that they came and I agreed that 'okay, I will help'. They came with all the papers, there were names of the doctors written on them, and Milaap had also posted, so that's why I posted."

Elvish clarified that the donation campaign was completely transparent, noting that the NGO’s details, barcode, and fund tracking were all publicly accessible.

He said, "Pehli baat toh main yeh scam mein believe nahi karta, ke main koi scam karo. Bhagwan ki daya se achcha khasa hai mere paas. Hum apne show karte hai, uska khoob de rakha hai Bhagwan ne hume. So, doing a scam for such small things is not my habit… Yaar hadd hai bhai. Logon ko bahaana chahiye ki kaise neecha dikhaya jaaye. Apne kaam dhande pe dhyaan do (First of all, I don’t believe in scams and I would never do one. By God’s grace, I already have more than enough. We work hard on our shows, and God has blessed us well. So, doing a scam for such trivial things is just not my style… Seriously, it’s too much. Some people focus on how to bring others down. Focus on your own work and business)”.

Munawar’s dig at Elvish

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently took to Instagram to share how he saved himself from an alleged scam, which left social media users wondering if he was taking a dig at Elvish.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Munuwar Faruqui shared a video reflecting on an incident that happened to him while he was on a tour of Amsterdam. He revealed that a company had approached him to promote a fundraising campaign for a child. Although he politely declined the offer, stating that the proposal appeared to be a scam, Munawar criticised such promotions.

“Hi friends, if you have more pollution in your city, then wear a mask, and if your mind is polluted, then remove other people’s masks. I don’t make such videos, but I am making one today. We were in Amsterdam, and my manager got a call that we had to promote a reel and a story,” the comedian said in Hindi.

After Munawar’s team raised concerns about the fees for such promotions, the company agreed to pay. But Munawar took a stand, calling out the practice for what it was.

Munawar shared, “We have never gambled. We don’t sell tobacco or such products. So I was shocked that what kind of business is this? There will be treatment. It may be genuine or not. But where will the money go after the treatment? Apart from that, there must be some business motive. He asked people to do good deeds by helping the needy.