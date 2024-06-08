FIR on Elvish Yadav by Sagar Thakur quashed by Punjab and Haryana HC on this condition

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed an FIR lodged against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. It was filed by Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, for allegedly assaulting and threatening him. Live Law reports that the case was struck under the condition that Elvish refrains from ‘promoting violence and substance abuse’ on social media. (Also Read: Elvish Yadav visits Siddhivinayak temple post bail; shares picture with family. See post) Maxtern and Elvish Yadav settled the matter 'amicably' out of court.

‘FIR portrays motive as a dispute regarding popularity’

Justice Anoop Chitkara reportedly noted that the FIR “portrays that the motive for violence was some dispute regarding popularity and content creation in which allegations were levelled against Elvish Yadav and his accomplices.” To ensure that such violent acts are not repeated, “that impressionable followers do not get influenced” and that the accused do not think such instances are “taken lightly” by the legal system, the court proposed quashing of the FIR with conditions.

‘Violence isn’t cool or entertaining’

The court also noted that while “violence portrayed in media may seem cool or entertaining” such content is actually detrimental, as it promotes “hero culture” and “illustrates a story”. It was also noted that such content often serves to further a narrative and for gaining clout. The court condemned violence on social media, stating, “Such actual use of violence in a society cannot be accepted and needs to be condemned. Media influencers with a considerable audience must be sensitized to the message they impart through their actions to their susceptible followers and exhibit socially responsible behaviour.”

‘Refrain from promoting violence’

In March this year, a video of Elvish slapping, kicking and beating Sagar surfaced on social media. Sagar filed an FIR against Elvish and claimed that “he tried to break my spine”. Elvish however claimed there was “another side to the story”, calling it pre-planned and stating that Sagar was “harassing him for eight months”.

However, Elvish later shared a picture with Sagar on social media, supposedly resolving their fight. He filed a plea to quash the FIR and the court noted that “the accused and the private respondent have amicably settled the matter between them in terms of the compromise deed and the statements recorded before the concerned Court."

The court also found “it appropriate to quash the FIR” on the condition that Elvish and his accomplishes “refrain from depicting or promoting violence and substance abuse in any of their social media posts or content”.