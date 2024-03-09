'Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine': YouTuber ‘Maxtern’ Sagar Thakur in FIR

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have booked Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav for allegedly assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur. The victim claimed in his complaint that Yadav tried to break his spine. The alleged incident between Elvish Yadav and Youtuber Maxtern took place in Gurugram. (X)

The action was taken after a video showing Elvish Yadav allegedly thrashing the man went viral. Sagar Thakur goes by the name Maxtern on the video platform.

The Gurugram police have registered a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

What ‘Maxtern’ Sagar Thakur said in his complaint?

Sagar Thakur, in his police complaint, wrote that Elvish Yadav poses a threat to his life.

"I, Sagar Thakur, also known Maxtern, would like to bring your attention a grave incident of assault and threat to my life perpetrated by Elvish Yadav, which necessitates immediate legal action. I am a well-known content creator specializing in gaming entertainment, actively producing content on YouTube since 2017," Thakur said in his complaint to the police, according to ANI.

Sagar Thakur said he knows Elvish Yadav since 2021. He claimed Elvish Yadav fan pages had been spreading propaganda against him.

"In last few months, Elvish Fan Pages spread hate and propaganda which made me distressed, and consulted an NGO for counselling. I was asked by Elvish Yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language," he claimed in the complaint.

Sagar Thakur claimed Elvish Yadav wanted to make him physically disabled.

"Elvish Yadav tried to broke my spine so that I will become physically disabled. All 8-10 people came at 12:30 AM and on 8th March 2024, Elvish Yadav before leaving threatened me to kill me and I was almost unconscious," it added.

According to PTI, the alleged assault took place at a shopping mall in Gurugram's Sector 53.

Who is Sagar Thakur?

Sagar Thakur is a popular YouTube content creator with over 1.6 millions subscribers on YouTube.

Sagar Thakur also has 8,90,000 followers on Instagram and 2,50,000 followers on X.

He is a resident of Delhi.

The incident took place at 12.30 am on Friday.

This comes nearly four months after Elvish Yadav was named by the Noida Police in a case involving supply of snake venom at rave parties.