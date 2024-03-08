Elvish Yadav beats YouTuber after clash on social media; video viral

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is embroiled in another controversy as a video of him beating another YouTuber has gone viral on social media. The alleged incident between Elvish Yadav and Youtuber Maxtern took place on March 7.(X)

On Thursday night, Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name Maxtern on YouTube, shared a video on X, claiming that he was beaten by Elvish Yadav and his accomplices.

This was after an online spat between the two. Elvish Yadav has not issued a response to the allegations.

Videos shared on social media showed Elvish Yadav beating Sagar Thakur in what appears to be a garments store.

According to reports, a first information report (FIR)) has been registered in Gurugram's Sector 53 against Elvish Yadav.

He has been booked under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting and threatening to kill Sagar Thakur.

Elvish Yadav's past controversies



This is not the first time Elvish Yadav has been the centre of a controversy.

Last month, a video of Elvish Yadav slapping a man at a restaurant in Jaipur had gone viral on social media. Elvish was seen slapping a man in front of everyone and then storming out with his security team.

Elvish then shared a clarification regarding the incident, which was posted by his fan account on X. “I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks me. However, if someone makes a personal remark, I don’t spare them,” Elvish Yadav had said in an audio note.

On November 3, six people, including YouTuber Elvish Yadav, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51

Elvish Yadav told the Noida police on November 8, last year that two snakes that featured in his music video and had been arranged by a Bollywood singer.

Last week, the complainant who had filed the case against Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya for using snakes in a music video, flagged a threat to his life and sought protection.