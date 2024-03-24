Elvish Yadav talks about ‘very bad phase of life’; says he trusts judiciary: 'Na kuch ghalat kehte hai, na karte hai'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has shared his first blog after getting bail in both the assault and snake venom cases. Taking to his YouTube channel, Elvish posted a nearly 14-minute-long video as he spoke about his time spent in jail, and also his family members. The YouTuber also gave a message to his fans. The video started as Elvish Yadav was seen in a car with his friend. (Also Read | Elvish Yadav's first Instagram post after getting bail has luxury cars and a lesson about time being the best teacher) Elvish Yadav shared a new blog.

Elvish says he went through ‘a very bad phase of life’

Elvish said, “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail). Let's start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn't support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work.” Elvish also said that it's been a week since he visited Gurgaon and so thought of going there again.

Elvish spoke about time spent in jail

Talking about his time spent in jail, Elvish called it "part of life". He also said that he believes in the judiciary and whatever happens will be right. "Na hum kuch ghalat kehte hai, na kuch ghalat karte hai (Neither do I do nor speak anything which is wrong)," he added. Talking about this phase in life, Elvish said, "I'll face this too. God forbid anyone should face such problems the way I had to. But it's ok, part of life. I'll tackle this too."

Elvish's mom recounts experience

Talking about his Holi plans, he said that he will celebrate it with family in Surat. Elvish also gave a glimpse of his conversation with his mother, Sushma Yadav, as he visited his home. When he asked how the last seven days were for her, she said, "Like seven lifetimes." Reacting to his mother's comment, Elvish said, "It's ok. Part of life. My mother has become weak." His mother said that she couldn't sleep in the last few days.

Elvish says he lost weight

Later, posing in front of the camera, Elvish said, "It will take some time for the same energy to come back, guys. Forgive me if you think I don't have the same energy. Maybe I lost a little weight." When Elvish asked his mother to give a message to the people, she asked him to do it. He also teased her saying that she was speaking very well with the media. Elvish further said, "What all you do behind me? I left her for a few days and see how she has become. Do you now realise my worth?"

Elvish's message for fans

Towards the end of the video, Elvish gave a message to his fans, "When you are going through a good time, a lot of people will support you. When you are going through a bad time, your family will stand by you." His mother interrupted him by saying that the entire nation supported him. Elvish also thanked everyone for their support. "It's ok, guys, it's this time. Your brother has emerged strong and pray God make me stronger."

Why Elvish was jailed

A Gurugram court on Saturday granted bail to Elvish in a case of assault against YouTuber Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern. On March 8, he was caught in a video beating content creator Sagar Thakur in a mall shop in Gurugram. On Sagar's complaint, an FIR was registered against Elvish Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.

A Gautam Buddh Nagar court granted bail to Elvish in a drugs case on Friday, six days after he was lodged in jail. He was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police in connection with its probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted.

