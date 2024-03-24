Elvish Yadav's first Instagram post after getting bail has luxury cars and a lesson about time being the best teacher

Elvish Yadav has gotten bail in both the assault and snake venom cases. The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner went back to his signature lifestyle but with a hint of humility. His first Instagram post since getting bail boasts of a couple of luxury cars, but the caption is about time being the best teacher. (Also Read: Elvish Yadav assault case: Gurugram court grants bail to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner) Elvish Yadav poses with luxury cars after getting bail

Elvish's Instagram post

Hours after getting bail in the assault case, Elvish took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a picture of him posing with two luxury cars. He is wearing a white shirt, blue denims, black half jacket, brown boots, and sunglasses, while looking away from the camera. However, it's his caption that got the followers' attention. He wrote in Hindi, “Samay dikhai nahi deta par bahut kuchh dikha jata hai (Time is invisible, but it makes you see a lot).” He also added hashtags of Elvish Yadav and Elvish Army.

Elvish and luxury cars

After Elvish was arrested in the snake venom case, his parents came out in his support. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Ram Avtar Yadav and Sushma Yadav clarified that Elvish used to borrow luxury cars like Mercedes and Porsche for his popular vlogs. “He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his new cars," Elvish's father said.

Elvish's controversies

A Gurugram court on Saturday granted bail to Elvish in a case of assault against YouTuber Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern. Elvish was granted bail on the grounds that he and the complainant YouTuber had reached a compromise. On March 8, Elvish Yadav was caught in a video beating content creator Sagar Thakur in a mall shop in Gurugram. On Sagar's complaint, an FIR was registered against Elvish Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.

A Gautam Buddh Nagar court granted bail to Elvish in a drugs case on Friday, six days after he was lodged in jail. He was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police in connection with its probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted. Elvish was among the six people named in an FIR lodged at Noida's Sector 49 police station on November 3 last year on a complaint from a representative of animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA). The five other accused, all snake charmers, were arrested in November but are currently out on bail.

