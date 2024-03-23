Elvish Yadav assault case: Gurugram court grants bail to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

On Saturday, a Gurugram court granted bail to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, according to ANI. He was arrested on March 17 in connection with a separate case that comes under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Elvish was produced in court today in connection to an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. (Also Read: Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav getting bail in snake venom case: ‘I know how it feels’) Elvish Yadav receives bail from Gurugram court

The case

On March 8, Elvish was caught beating up Sagar on video, throwing him on the ground and slapping him. After the incident, Sagar approached the police and filed a complaint against Elvish and others at Sector 53 police station. Elvish shared a video online then alleging that Sagar had pre-planned the entire incident. He later shared another video, apologising for it. He also shared a photo with Sagar, writing, “brotherhood on top.”

Snake venom case

In a separate case, Elvish was granted bail by the Gautam Buddh Nagar court in Noida on Friday. He was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police. The police was probing into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties hosted by Elvish. A case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and IPC sections 120B, 284 and 289 under criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety and negligent conduct with respect to animals.

About Elvish

Elvish gained fame when he took part on the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 and emerged as the winner. He’s a 26-year-old YouTuber and hearing for the Gurugram court is scheduled for March 27. After receiving bail at the Gautham Buddha Nagar court on Friday, Elvish wasn’t received from jail till he was sent to Gurugram court. His name was among six people named in an FIR lodged by a representative of an animal rights NGO. On November 4 last year, Elvish was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car but was let off.

With inputs from PTI

