Elvish Yadav issues clarification after Sagar Thakur accuses him of ‘trying to break my spine’. Watch

A video showing Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav allegedly thrashing YouTuber Sagar Thakur went viral on the internet. Then, the Gurugram police booked Elvish for allegedly assaulting Sagar Thakur, who claimed in his complaint that Yadav tried to break his spine. Now Elvish has shared a clarification video sharing his point of view, adding that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar with hidden cameras and mikes. (Also read: YouTuber Sagar Thakur accuses Elvish Yadav of ‘trying to break my spine’) Elvish Yadav has given his clarification via Instagram.

What Elvish said

In the clarification video, Elvish talked about the controversy, and shared how based on some videos, everyone has framed him as the ‘culprit’ and even put a trend that read ‘Arrest Elvish Yadav.’ “I want all of you to know the other side of the story. Please watch this video till the end, so that the ones who are playing the victim card can also see… Open his X account, and see his YouTube channel. From the time I went to Bigg Boss, where you will see his tweets against me, poking me. In the eight months, he has been poking me… He does this for his followers, and I started to interact with him. I told him that he should know that he is in Delhi. So then I wanted to talk to him over call, but he wanted to meet me. Then I sent him my address and he went ahead and shared all the chats online. After that… I sent the address of my home, and there is a recording as well where I said I won't hit you there because you are my guest there.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Elvish further added, “He made a statement, ‘Tujhe aur tere ghar waalon ko zinda jala dunga (I will burn you and your parents).’ At the heat of the moment, I used some abusive words. I decided that I would come. It was his friend's shop, where he had a complete set-up with camera. It was pre-planned. He even had a mike at his chest when he was hit in the video. It was planned from before, and how we can use him like this."

He further addressed his followers and asked what will be their reaction if someone tries to talk negatively about their parents. Will you talk to him patiently and ask him why he talked about burning your parents, he asked. Elvish then added that he called him after hitting him to sort things out but Sagar did not comply. Elvish added that the complaint ‘attempt to murder’ is a huge charge, and it cannot be sustained just on the basis of two slaps. He requested his followers to reply to a man if they threatens to kill their parents. He ended the video by apologizing for his actions, and said that he does not incline himself with acts of assault.

More details

The Gurugram police have registered a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. "I, Sagar Thakur, also known Maxtern, would like to bring your attention a grave incident of assault and threat to my life perpetrated by Elvish Yadav, which necessitates immediate legal action. I am a well-known content creator specializing in gaming entertainment, actively producing content on YouTube since 2017," Thakur said in his complaint to the police, according to ANI.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place